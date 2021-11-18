Today, the service restaurant chain, Burger King ranks as one of the world’s leading companies in brand equity and has become one of McDonald’s main competitors. To strengthen your brand presence in Mexico, update your menu and add a new burger inspired by the flavor of northern meat.

Since the company was founded in 1953, their menu includes hamburgers, fries, smoothies and soft drinks and in recent years they have started to include breakfast, salads, desserts and a varied assortment of entrees and side dishes.

From product to experience

Consumers are increasingly demanding and demanding innovative products, and with the release of new products from the market, the company guarantees a faster return on investments.

All products have economic attributes that allow the company to obtain financial benefits in the short term and, on the other hand, it becomes an element of perception and frame of reference for consumer purchasing decisions.

Burger King is betting on the marketing emotional, since consumers not only look for a product that meets the primary need for food, but also allows them to satisfy their tastes and emotions.

And not only that, but the product was presented through a campaign where you ask for your King Rib for delivery and a person comes to your door riding a horse to deliver your product.

With this, Burger King has understood that today’s consumer understands their consumer experiences as part of their leisure time or personal and social relationships. That is, the purchase of a hamburger is not only the acquisition of the final product, but an experience, which refers to the emotion of being inspired by the northern region of Mexico and the arrival of the order through a disruptive experience.

The marketing experience appears due to changes in consumer habits and this strategy aims to involve the consumer through an emotional union, an experience that generates the customer the acquisition of a new product or service.

The new product

If you look closely, the product that Burger King offers is the same, what changes is the experience it offers you when it is consumed and the emotional charge, and for this reason, the company applies innovative techniques to attract consumers.

With this, Burger King is guaranteeing a close relationship with consumers and is oriented towards the Mexican customer, referring to a geographical area that generates loyalty and strengthens its relationship with the brand.

The new experience consists of two legs of 150 grams of juicy meat each, BBQ sauce, jalapeños, onion rings, Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and will be grilled. However, it will be present only for a limited time, from November to January in all restaurants in the country.

With this campaign, Burger King pays tribute to Mexico and puts the consumer at the center, since the message of the product, brand and service must be a positive experience for the consumer, and that is the future of the marketing and advertising that must be based on experiences that provide more than a message, an offer or a commercial exhibition, mentions Alba Ordoñez in her text “Experiential Marketing, a growing trend”.

