Wall Street rises after the publication of the new employment data (USA). After several days of increases, the corrections were inevitable. However, the week, it seems, has ended on a positive note. There is talk of a possible collapse, but the good news continues to fuel an atmosphere charged with considerable optimism. Despite temporary difficulties, investors remain confident about the future. This implies that the investor continues to place capital in the markets waiting for future increases. In other words, there is hope for the future. Which, of course, means a defeat for the pessimists.

Of course, inflation (US) continues to cause headaches. But the Federal Reserve has managed to convince investors that this is temporary. In fact, inflation is currently serving as an important stimulus for the reactivation of global production and distribution chains. Of course, overcoming inertia after a major blackout is not easy. I mean, reactivation takes a while. However, right now, one could say that optimists are definitely winning the battle for investors’ souls.

Meanwhile in the crypto space, Bitcoin remains, below its all-time high, in a period of consolidation. Which is not necessarily bad. A support is solidifying that could help us find the necessary momentum to make the definitive leap to new altitudes. Everything seems to indicate that institutions are buying Bitcoin and Ethereum. And retailers are very entertained trying their luck in the altcoin universe and NFT games. That’s the way it is, folks.

Now, let’s talk about the most popular crypto news this week.

Obvious. Corporations follow money. Obviously, they always want to grow. AND, In today’s world, to grow, you have to win over millennials. And this appears to be a marketing strategy meant to win over millennials. Cryptocurrencies are all the rage. And many businesses don’t want to be left behind. The idea is to appear “hip” so as not to lose customers in the target demographic. Ladies and gentlemen, this is a very mutually beneficial union. Burger King is increasingly “hip” earning points with millennials. And cryptocurrencies gain validation and adaptation.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Robinhood cast an extremely popular aura of rebellion in a generation unhappy about everything. Corporations understand very well the importance of using the proper symbolism in their marketing. Tech, Modern, Diverse, Green, Rebel, Digital, and Crypto. Getting on this bus is not an option. Burger King obviously gets the message perfectly.

That goes. Sooner or later, Amazon will have to adapt to the times. The problem with technology companies is that they want to be in full control. They want to create their own systems to have a complete command of the information. They love a closed system. That could explain Amazon’s current attitude towards cryptocurrencies. But surely there are more reasons.

Now the opening will eventually come one way or another. I assume there is a team currently looking into the matter. The pros and cons of this measure. How? When? Why? I do not know. But I believe that the digital economy will increasingly seek greater integration.

In a kind of ironic setback, the eliminated players are not very happy with their punishment. Many entered, but not all took the money. Is it too real a game or a vulgar scam? Everything seems to indicate that it is a scam. Apparently the white paper is very revealing in this regard. The idea obviously appealed to a lot of people. Nevertheless, what could have been an extremely successful token is surely a fraud and nothing more. Well, we wait for more information on these unfolding facts.

Cardano usually does well when Ethereum does well. And it does better if good news is added to the recipe. In Cardano’s case, the good news tends to revolve around its technical advancements. The development team is in charge, and investors often respond favorably. The Cardano community does not compare to the Ethereum community. That, of course, is not to say that the Cardano community does not exist. There it goes. It grows little by little. Slowly but surely. The work is being done.

Ethereum is the great number two of this ecosystem. Bitcoin is definitely the king of kings. But Ethereum is the king of its own universe. Let’s say there is a kingdom within a kingdom. Of course I am referring to the universe of intelligent platforms. What does this mean? We still don’t know very well. Because this is a universe under construction. We are talking about a world in its early stage. What will it be like in 10 years? We are not very clear about it. We don’t know the details. But somehow, we know that it will have a future.

I insist. Ethereum’s success is not necessarily in its code. Success lies in your community. People build things on the Ethereum network. People use applications built on their network. Many blockchains are great promises. Ethereum is a promise. But it is also a reality. Why? Well, because you could say that Ethereum has products to sell.

On the other hand, his name already has a weight. Institutions normally buy Bitcoin. But if they want to buy something else, they usually go for Ethereum as an add-on. The two brothers are usually the best viewed options by the institutions. Because they are the two most consolidated projects in this market. As simple as that.