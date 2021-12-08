A Burger King delivery service error It has improved the experience of its customers, in addition to showing how to improve the image of a brand in the event of failures.

Despite the fact that the COVID pandemic caused thousands of businesses to be affected by the decline in activities in physical spaces, so those companies that were present in the digital world had considerable growth compared to other years, including , those who dominate the food delivery sector.

According to the study of Statista where it shows the forecast of income from online food delivery orders, it is estimated that by the end of 2021 Mexico will register 2,164 million dollars, Brazil 3,803 million, Argentina 891 million, Ecuador 421 million, among others, showing a high acceptance of this type of service that we can request through platforms such as Uber Eats, Didi Food, Rappi and the same delivery services of the restaurants.

However, to carry out an efficient delivery, there are many factors to consider that can affect said service, such as traffic, confusion in orders, lack of food, climate, inefficient packaging, etc., so brands must be prepared to be able to somehow improve the consumer experience and prevent them from choosing the competition.

A user on Twitter has shared her story where Burger King made a mistake in his delivery serviceHowever, fortunately for the consumer (and unfortunately for the brand) she mentions that she received a double order for the foods she requested, a fact that accidentally improved her experience with the brand.

Yesterday we ordered from Burger King and it came to us double food :). pic.twitter.com/lu3jbQYEqp – H ค r น k ค 山 ㄒ 千 🌸 (@CeciliaChaconR) December 4, 2021

Before this publication, another user has shared some other deficiencies in the delivery service of the brand in the face of late deliveries, but they chose to save their image by giving them some coupons, avoiding damaging the perception of their service and working not to lose the consumer after a not so pleasant experience.

This error in the Burger King delivery service Fortunately, it did not damage the image of the brand due to the deficiency in its service, however, another completely different case would have occurred if instead of them obtaining more food they had received less product.

Social networks are constantly flooded with various complaints from users where they show their dissatisfaction with food inconsistencies when ordering services delivery, where they show a lack of products, little creativity in them or errors in their orders, as Burger King, Vips and McDonald’s have previously been; however, the brands are effectively following up on these inconsistencies.

The provide a good customer follow-up In the face of possible inconsistencies, it is of vital importance to improve the image of the company and the deficiencies in its services, as it was a couple of days ago when BBVA quickly offered a solution to an association that could not access its income because it had its account blocked. , but the brand solved its problems in less than two hours and allowed the hospitalization of its pet to be carried out on time.

Although brands cannot ensure that there will be inconsistencies in their services, companies have the opportunity to eradicate image damage on the perception of the consumer by giving it due follow-up, being assertive towards them and improving their shopping experience.

