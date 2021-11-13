Through Twitter, a user complained about the fact that Burger King charged him three pesos more for what he consumed.

According to what the Internet user relates, he paid 30 pesos for a brownie that has a cost of 27 pesos, reason enough to expose his complaint on social networks.

In social networks, a user expressed his disagreement with the fact that Burger King charged him 30 pesos for a brownie that cost 27 pesos.

The netizen’s complaint is that the company charged him three pesos more, which, of course, he did not tolerate and decided to expose his disagreement through his Twitter account.

We continue to see how, at present, it is better to make a tweet, a post or even a video to attract attention, instead of raising a complaint or a complaint, which, regularly, does not usually come to fruition.

In this, among other things, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok have become, which are, today, the most popular social networks of the moment, which, in these times, are already a reporting device or of complaints.

We have seen it for many years: a large number of users resort to their own networks for purposes other than socializing or chatting, but rather as a powerful reporting instrument that, in many cases, has a much greater impact.

In this way, the complaint on social networks is more relevant than a complaint to the competent authorities; the trial on social media is much more lethal.

Today, a user complained through his Twitter account about the fact that, at Burger King, they charged him three pesos more. As reported by the Internet user, a brownie with a value of 27 pesos, ended up paying 30 pesos.

In his tweet, the user decided to tag the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) in order to pressure the brand to respond as soon as possible. So it was.

Fans hope you are having a good day.

I just come to tell you not to buy in @BurgerKingMX since they are liars with their prices. I bought a Brownie that they advertise at $ 27.00 pesos and they charged me $ 30.00.

I attach evidence.

Eye here @Profeco For your attention thanks. pic.twitter.com/iiUcPoPyOG – DP (@Davepinedaa) November 12, 2021

Just under an hour later, Burger King responded to the consumer complaint, and by the time it went viral, the brand had already solved the problem.

We regret this experience, @Davepinedaa ? Please tell us the details through this survey that goes directly to the operational area: https://t.co/zfGktPhdcC. Thank you! – burgerkingmx (@BurgerKingMX) November 12, 2021

And it is that, as we mentioned previously, the trial in social networks is more lethal; That a brand or a media character is pointed out on Twitter is reason enough to block it from all its activities in daily life.

The same has happened with some influencers who, after being pointed out on social networks, have lost their jobs and contacts with the brands they work for. Why? Because, in some way, this type of platform sets the standard in all the media and once it is indicated in networks, nothing can be done.

On the other hand, this also happens when a brand or company is involved in a case of fraud or consumer deception, a fact that can definitely damage its image for a single tweet.

Because of this, a quick response is required to avoid future damage. In this sense, the work of the Community Manager is essential to be aware of this type of comments, in order to prevent the brand from being harmed.

An example of this has been given by the CM of Burger King who, without a doubt, can be said that he regained the consumer’s trust by quickly responding to their complaint.

Now read: