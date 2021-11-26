For some time, the cross-save has been one of the fundamental characteristics of the experience Destiny 2, allowing us to continue with our characters wherever we go and regardless of what platform we are playing the Bungie title. Although there are still months to enjoy the next major expansion, The Witch Queen, its content is getting closer. Now, in that sense, we have known that the Bungie’s 30th Anniversary pack for Destiny 2 will not have cross-save, as has happened in the past with other DLC content such as Beyond Light or Shadowkeep, so this bundle will receive expansion treatment.

This is what the North American company has made known in the last episode of This Week at Bungie, a space on their website where they comment on the news of their games. This information explains that if we get a Bungie 30th Anniversary pack for Destiny 2 We can only play it on the platform for which we purchased it, which will force us to go through boxes as many times as we want if our intention is to have its content available on various platforms. Not that this is anything new or particularly surprising for regular Destiny 2 users, as it is a situation that has already occurred in the past, but it is good to consider.

In Destiny 2’s New Expansion, Crafting Will Feel More ‘Special’

For its part, this Bungie 30th Anniversary bundle arrives on December 7 next to a new dungeon which pays homage to the loot cave from the first Destiny, as well as new weapons, armor, and the Gjallarhorn rocket launcher. During the next year two other new dungeons will arrive, but to be able to enjoy them it will be necessary with the The Witch Queen deluxe digital edition or purchase them separately. Remember that Destiny 2 and some of its expansions are part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so you can start playing at no additional cost if you are a subscriber of the service.