Yesterday we learned that Activision-Blizzard was denounced for sexual harassment, racial discrimination and unequal treatment for many workers, something that has already shaken several huge companies in the industry, making us see that not everything is so beautiful within the developments of video games on many occasions. Now, one day after the news, Bungie talks about the mistreatment many workers received at Activision, making its position very clear in the face of these abuses.

It has been through a series of tweets since the official account of the study, where they have made it clear that at Bungie there is zero tolerance for this abuse and mistreatment of all workers, leaving aside this culture so toxic that there seems to be in more than one large company. Bungie worked alongside Activision on the creation of both Destiny and Destiny 2, until the studio decided to part ways with the big company, taking their stellar IP with them.

Bungie is built on empowering our people no matter who they are, where they are from, or how they identify. We have a responsibility to acknowledge, reflect, and do what we can to push back on a persistent culture of harassment, abuse, and inequality that exists in our industry. – Bungie (@Bungie) July 22, 2021

This move on Bungie’s part is extremely necessary today, as many workers seek healthy environments to work, and that cases like Activision or Ubisoft come to light, they make us all see that now, more than ever, It is time to report this mistreatment and abuse, whether we are involved or not, since getting rid of this toxic culture in the industry will always benefit us all.