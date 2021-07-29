Bungie and Sony veterans form new AAA studio

And just like that out of nowhere, the creation of a new AAA video game studio in United States known as That’s No Moon. The study in question is made up of multiple veterans of companies such as Naughty Dog, Bungie, Sony Santa Monica, Infinity Ward and more. Despite being in the recruitment stages, the study has already given us the first details about its first project and here we will talk to you about them.

Through its official website, it was announced that Smilegate, authors of the popular free-to-play game, Crossfire, made an initial investment of $ 100 million dollars, which will be directed towards the creation of a new AAA experience for a single player.

Among the ranks of this new study we find Taylor kurosaki, who previously worked at Naughty dog Y Infinite Ward as director of narrative design and narrative director of the studio. TO Kurosaki adds Jacob Minkoff, gameplay designer for The last of us, who will now be the director for this new project. Similarly, there is also talent from other studios EA.

Before you get excited about their first game, it is worth noting that they are still in the recruitment stages, that is, there is a very good time before we have some kind of news related to this first game, but it will certainly be interesting to know what it is. from all of this.

