Rockstar’s crunch culture ended both the team and the Bully 2 project

Although it has never been confirmed officially, despite the renewal of the brand, much of the community of players expected that Rockstar would end up releasing a sequel to the brilliant and controversial Bully, 2006 game. The project would have been a reality within the company responsible for GTA, but it seems that it has finally ended up being canceled due to several factors, including the crunch the workers were subjected to.

A new report from GameInformer takes an in-depth look at the failure of Bully 2, with an eye toward the team responsible for bringing it to life, Rockstar new england, formerly known as Mad Doc Software until purchased by Rockstar Gamees. This team was in charge of creating the reissue of the first Bully for the next generation of consoles, at the same time that it was spinning the sequel. They intended it to be a bigger and more characterized game that could measure up to other releases of the time like LA Noire or GTA IV as great representatives of Rockstar.

It was not the case, because before that vision could be fulfilled, the team was dragged into rockstar crunch culture in projects like Red Dead Redemption or Max Payne 3. Many workers ended up leaving, while many others were fired, and Bully 2 was left half done. “It was playable in six to eight hours”, but it seems that it was not interesting enough to continue investing time, resources and workers in the project.

Rockstar Games has always managed to make its games stand out from the rest of the releases, either in one way or another, but Bully 2 couldn’t make it through the cutoff of its demanding work culture. Many reports spoke of the crunch that the development of Red Dead Redmption 2 suffered a few years ago, we will see if the same happens with the future GTA VI.

