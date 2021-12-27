The great franchises of Rockstar Games, such as Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and even Bully, which only has one title on the market, are destined to continue to reap large numbers with new releases over the years, especially with this new generation of consoles. In the case of Bully, in recent years absolutely everything has been rumored about a second installment, from the reasons for an alleged cancellation, has currently found us with important leaks on what Bully 2 would be more than real.

Although, just a few days ago the Rockstar Games website was updated with a new Bully logo, which undoubtedly makes it clear that something is happening, be it a Bully remaster or a second installment. We know that at the moment Rockstar has not commented anything about it, but now an insider could have made it clear to us what these strange and sudden movements are due to.

Bully 2 announcement could be made very soon

Felipeborges388 via Twitter, he has published an image of the Bully II logo, accompanied by the following message: «In a few weeks or so«. Without a doubt, it seems that the announcement of Bully 2 is closer than ever, and you already know, that a few days ago it was commented that the Bully 2 announcement was supposedly planned for The Game Awards 2021. So everything seems to indicate that we would soon have surprises after such a long time.