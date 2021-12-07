The opinion of the Animal Welfare Commission of the Congress of Mexico City, which approved the prohibition of “public shows in which bulls, steers and calves are abused, tortured or deprived of life”, generated conflicting opinions and especially those who cultivate bullfighting.

In this sense, Tauromaquia Mexicana (TMX), a civil association with national representation for the defense and dissemination of the brave festival, expressed through a statement its deep concern before the prohibitionist measure of bullfighting.

“Those of us who are part of TMX consider that the measures that seek to be adopted threaten, in the case of bullfights, a cultural and popular activity rooted in our society for almost 500 years, which is attended annually by more than four million people from all strata of our society ”, they base.

Along the same lines, they argue that the resolution affects an industry that, according to data corroborated by public institutions such as the Ministry of Agriculture in 2019, generated, at the national level, a economic flow of 6,900 million pesos and that created more than 80,000 direct jobs and 146,000 indirect ones, besides representing more than 800 million pesos in tax matters.

Bullfighting, with more than 500 years of tradition, they affirm

Likewise, they affirm that in the case of CDMX, it is one of the bullfighting capitals worldwide that generate more tourism and countless attractions for national and foreign visitors.

In addition to defending an ‘industry without a chimney’ rooted in national culture, at TMX “we believe that the promotion and protection of minority rights requires that particular attention be paid to recognizing the existence of these groups. This is the essence of the exercise of power and of those who have fought for a political transformation in our country ”.

Before the approval of the opinion that tries to prohibit bullfights, the Mexican Bullfighting joins the postulate of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of “Forbidden to forbid” and they propose to open the debate with full respect for the plurality of voices.

Finally, they ratified that “the debate should not, as intended, revolve around moral preferences, tastes, fashions or political correctness, but around freedoms. We are open to dialogue, construction and improvement of the regulations and processes that exist within our activity.

“In the bullfighting community we join the animal welfare laws, understood from an inclusive perspective and based on respect for the fundamental rights of people, supported by science, considering nature an important part of this debate, without radicalism nor fanaticisms ”, they concluded.

