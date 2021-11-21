Currently, your DeFi product needs to be multichain to be competitive: This is the harsh (and exciting) truth of 2021. Whether you’re building a wallet, a loan service, or a DeFi game, your target audience knows that there is more to the crypto space than Ethereum. And they expect you to offer them the best of all worlds.

It seems that there will always be a debate on which blockchain constitutes the best basis for projects. Greater security, low transaction costs and formidable speed – there will always be a chain that offers greater benefits. As speculators argue about the next “Ethereum killer”, a new multichain reality is forming that has a less harsh competitive implication. Instead of an “all against all” framework, the future of blockchain and DeFi will favor those products that mesh in a cooperative multichain solution for the user and will end up forgetting those that remain isolated.

This trend is fueled, in part, by the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystem, which was built with a multichain philosophy at its core. Parachains connected to the relay chain easily communicate with each other, raising the level of the entire space. With the second series of parachain slot auctions just around the corner, they continue to set the standard for the multichain industry.

Projects that make it easier for the average user to connect more systems —Like the Moonbeam protocol and the Phantom purse— are raising millions of dollars to simplify this new multichain reality for users. But how do you navigate this as a developer?

We clearly see that the market is shaped by the demands of users. Depending on their needs, its users go to the blockchains that best serve them, and the platforms that offer them access to it.s. As a result, projects that support multiple chains gain more audience and more liquidity. This means that, at a minimum, your DeFi product must be compatible with Ethereum and a “niche” blockchain – there are established leaders for trading, staking, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. And the more chains you can interact with, the better.

When you are a developer pursuing these multichain goals, there are several barriers you can face.

Barriers to the construction of multichains

High costs: Suppose you want to build a cross-chain bridge; you need to set up a large number of nodes for all the chains you want to join. It is expensive and very maintenance intensive. It can be costly for a developer to launch a single blockchain node. Now imagine you need to connect two, three or ten.

It becomes extremely difficult in terms of hardware, maintenance, and access to capital. Much more resources and investments are needed to get started, unless other profitable solutions can be found.

Security challenges: In light of recent bridge hacks, safety remains one of the biggest challenges associated with multichains: When assets are exchanged, there are more opportunities for hackers. If we take a look at the recent PolyNetwork incident, we can see that bridges can be extremely vulnerable.

Hackers discovered the Weaknesses in the network in Poly’s inter-chain messaging and exploited them to take some 600 million dollars in user funds. This is an important lesson for new DeFi multichain solutions to understand the consequences of security breaches.

Layers of complexity: Of course, connecting and integrating blockchains will add layers of complexity and solutions needed to connect disparate chains. Each chain offers a new set of idiosyncrasies, mechanisms, and nuances that builders will have to become familiar with. This will probably mean that DeFi organizations will need to access a broader talent pool to access more skill sets. Blockchains are constantly evolving, and you will have to too.

The solution

Despite the barriers and added difficulty of building multichains, it is critical to the future success of DeFi products.. There can be no isolated products in Web 3.0, as they do not exist in a vacuum, but rather in a decentralized, next-generation economy. Projects need a robust and connected infrastructure to effectively market themselves in this economy and excite new audiences. But how do we get it?

We need to provide developers with easy and affordable access to nodes, APIs, and support for an increasing number of blockchains.. With more ways to build, DeFi developers can break down barriers to entry and start contributing to the next generations of blockchain and finance. The faster we break down these barriers, the easier our next steps toward a better user experience and mass adoption will be.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. All investing and trading involves risk, and readers should carry out their own research when making a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.