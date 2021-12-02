Build a gigantic Oreo cookie in Minecraft

The imagination of users who play titles as imaginative as the one presented to us is immeasurable. Minecraft is a sandbox that allows us to create almost anything based on cubes with three-dimensional textures, too helps players have a more immersive experience with its first-person camera and its Survival mode, with which you will have to have imagination and insight to survive in a world that apparently doesn’t seem hostile. Thus, a player in the play has built a giant Oreo cockpit, demonstrating that not only does he have invention for castles, bridges and architectural mega-structures, but that you can also get as bizarre as possible in this curious game.

The tower of Pisa, the Sistine Chapel, incredible walls or the very Minas Tirith … all of them are left behind after observing the construction of this mega Oreo cookie. The creator of this structure is called on Reddit NomALlama, and has shared in the same medium some photos of what his super cookie is. It is composed of 46,727 pieces and its creation time estimates it in one week. The most interesting thing about all this is that it has been done in the Survival mode, that is, the user had to face enemies, collect all materials and build cube by cube the giant super cookie. As we see in the images, the architecture of this piece has not fallen short despite doing it in the aforementioned way, as covers a large part of the mapping.

The post has been filled with multiple humorous comments from usersLike, for example, his next project being a giant glass of milk or tilting the Oreo on its side. To which the own creator a comedian answered «why not?«. Furthermore, he added that hasn’t slept in days, but will attempt a project that outperforms this by at least twice the next build. Thus, this publication has obtained more than 26 thousand positive votes in just its first three hours.

In all these years of Minecraft, players are inspired by any world to be able to build sensational elements, such as, for example, when a player began to build the entire Star Wars galaxy or even in the real life There are those who dare to build the Minecraft chest.

So this game, which is apparently very innocent, becomes one of the most influential titles on the market and probably from the last decade.