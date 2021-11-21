Buick has unveiled a concept model that gives a glimpse of the future of people carriers. The new Buick GL8 Flagship Concept has made its way into China. A vehicle that feels the keys to the next generation of luxury minivans from the American brand.

The future of minivans passes through China. This type of vehicle aimed mainly at family mobility continues to play a leading role in the Asian country. While in other places (such as Europe) they have lost a large market share, there they are widely accepted. That is why brands like Buick

they continue to bet on this formula to expand throughout the Chinese territory.

The popular General Motors brand has taken advantage of the celebration of the Guangzhou Auto Show 2021 to present in society a conceptual model that allows to glimpse its vision of future on the luxury minivans. The new Buick GL8 Flagship Concept, a vehicle to which we must pay close attention, has been unveiled.

The new Buick GL8 Flagship Concept has been presented in society

Buick GL8 Flagship Concept, a luxurious, smart and safe minivan



The process of design of the new GL8 Flagship It took place in a facility located in Shanghai (China). However, despite sporting the “Made in China” badge, global Buick resources have been integrated into the project. It sports a distinctive exterior appearance. The shapes it presents help transmit power, energy and dynamism. A style defined by the brand as innovative and that is mixed with striking colors together with a panoramic roof.

Special emphasis has been placed on the section aerodynamic, which results in efficiency. The front light clusters take a wing shape. To this must be added a huge grid. The side view brings out the original essence of the vehicle and, as an additional detail, you can find the badge To come, which refers to the most exclusive versions of Buick models.

Finishing our tour of the exterior at the rear, we find a steep drop from the roof and some taillights in a vertical arrangement although it extends horizontally towards the center of the hatchback. A small but conspicuous roof spoiler helps to offer a sportier look. And by the way, let’s not overlook the design of the rims.

Buick’s new concept model gives a glimpse of the future of minivans

The interior of the new Buick GL8 Flagship Concept



Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new GL8 Flagship, we will be surrounded by a futuristic environment in which the design of the seats also stands out. Buick has equipped the cabin with an innovative tea tray. It also has a 30-inch multi-screen system directed towards the driver. By the way, we must not ignore the shape of the steering wheel and pedals.

Buick has taken great interest in providing an unforgettable travel experience. To this end, the equipment includes a premium audio system with speakers integrated into the headrests of the seats. In addition, the vehicle has V2X connectivity as well as autonomous driving capabilities.

The brand has not given details about the mechanical section. However, it should come as no surprise if the next generation of the Buick GL8 bets on some sort of electrification.