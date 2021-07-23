The production of the Bugatti Divo has come to an end and to celebrate the French firm has decided to publicly present the last of the 40 Bugatti Divo manufactured. A unit endowed with a very attractive aesthetic configuration, which makes it a unique specimen.

Oddly enough, the French firm has taken no less than 3 years to manufacture the small limited series Bugatti Divo. An edition based on the Bugatti Chiron which debuted radical reworking work during the 2018 Monterey Car Week events.

The Bugatti Divo has been baptized in the same way in which it has been marketed, like a totally new model, although the truth is that it is only a highly modified variant of the Bugatti Chiron. Since except for the body panels, it inherits the entire mechanical and frame configuration from the latter.

This is one of the most attractive combinations we’ve seen from the Divo.

So the Bugatti Divo has the same 16-cylinder 8.0-liter engine powered by 4 turbochargers that delivers a power of 1,500 hp and 1,600 Nm of maximum torque. Unlike variants such as the Chiron Pur Sport or Chiron Super Sport 300+, the Bugatti Divo does not feature a specially track-enabled or higher-performance configuration than the original Bugatti Chiron. It is just an option with a differentiated design that, of course, has been sold more expensive than the standard model.

Last issue

The French firm has wanted announce the end of production of this limited edition with the presentation of the last manufactured copy, a unit that has a particularly attractive configuration and that of course deserves to have been unveiled publicly.

Bugatti takes a photo of 33 million euros Read news

This specimen has the bodywork on the attractive shade of blue EB 110 LM Blue in combination with a shade of blue called Blue Carbon, as it shows the texture of the carbon fiber. We also find some beautiful gold-colored rims and several visible carbon elements. Inside we find a similar combination, as the entire cabin is covered in leather and Alcantara in various blue tones. The result is a Bugatti with a very peculiar variant of its traditional blue tone, which is very striking.