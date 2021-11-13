BuenFin: PlayStation offers

Do you already have your gift list? The holidays are just around the corner, and to help you prepare the best surprises, we share this summary of the promotions it will offer PlayStation during the Good end, which will be available until the next November 16 in Mexico.

Selected games will be available for PS5 What Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, Sackboy: A Great Adventure, Demon’s Souls, The Nioh Collection, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, MLB The Show twenty-one, among others

Additional, there will be games selected for PS4 What Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, Sackboy: A Great Adventure, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, MLB The Show 21. In addition to titles from the Hits collection such as: God of War, Ratchet & Clank, The Last of Us Remastered, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, among others.

Here we leave you all titles in promotion during Good end:

PS5 – Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 29% off

PS4 – Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut – 33% off

PS5 – RATCHET AND CLANK: RIFT APART – 29% off

PS4 – THE LAST OF US PART II – 42% off

PS5 – MLB THE SHOW 21 – 38% off

PS4 – MLB THE SHOW 21 – 47% off

PS5 & PS4 – SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES – 40% discount

PS5 & PS4 – SACKBOY A BIG ADVENTURE – 50% off

PS5 – DEMON’S SOULS – 42% off

PS5 – RETURNAL – 29% off

PS5 – THE NIOH COLLECTION – 42% off

PS4 – DEATH STRANDING – 31% off

PS4 – DAYS GONE – 50% off

PS4 – NIOH 2 – 50% off

PS4 – MEDIEVIL REMASTERED – 33% off

PS4 – MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: GOTY EDITION – 50% off

PS4 HITS – THE LAST OF US REMASTERED – 30% off

PS4 HITS – GOD OF WAR – 30% off

PS4 HITS – GOD OF WAR III REMASTERED – 30% off

PS4 HITS – RATCHET & CLANK – 30% off

PS4 HITS – HORIZON ZERO DAWN COMPLETE EDITION – 30% off

PS4 HITS – GT SPORT – 30% off

PS4 HITS – UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY – 30% off

PS4 HITS – UNCHARTED: THE NATHAN DRAKE COLLECTION – 30% off

PS4 HITS – UNCHARTED 4: A THIEF’S END – 30% off

PSVR – PSVR IRON MAN – 50% off

If you want to see all the offers, click here.