BuenFin: HUAWEI offers

HUAWEI joins the 11th. Edition of The good end, with attractive offers that will reach up to 40% off.

Huawei you will throw the house out the window with extraordinary promotions that will be available through your e-Shop, in addition you will also have great offers in your stores Huawei Experience Stores and in alliance with the main e-commerce sites and self-service stores.

MateBook 13s, the laptop that will raise you to a new standard of productivity

HUAWEI MateBook 13s comes equipped with the powerful 11th generation Intel® Core ™ H-series processor and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics17. With up to 40W of dedicated processing power in Performance18 mode, you can run multiple programs at once and enjoy incredible levels of multitasking. Plus, experience instant access to all your files via dual-channel memory and high-speed SSD. During El Buen Fin you can find her with a 30% off.

HUAWEI MateBook 16, the powerful laptop that will take your creativity to the highest level

Let your creative vision roam freely on the ultra-large 16 “2.5K FullView display and be amazed by the vast visual landscape in front of your eyes. Let the nearly bezel-less 90% screen-to-body ratio of the powerful and newly launched HUAWEI MateBook 16 attracts you for a truly immersive work and entertainment experience. You can find it this Good End with discounts of up to 35%.

MatePad Kids, the tablet specially designed for your children

One of the must-have gadgets for little ones, the MatePad Kids tablets come with a protective case made of safe silicone, which adapts very well to little hands and the daily activities of children. With thoughtful design, children can easily carry the tablet by the handle, which also doubles as a stand for more comfortable viewing. During El Buen Fin, the MatePad Kids T 8 version will be in promotion with up to 25% discount.

With MatePad 11, work and study better

Enjoy the convenience of HUAWEI MatePad 11 with a more organized desktop. View and use all your applications using the touch screen or mouse for extra efficiency. View your frequently used applications and discover recently used ones at the bottom of the screen, and hover over the application icons to preview each application window without having to open them. HUAWEI MatePad 11 will be during The Good End with 20% discount.

MatePad Pro, the most powerful tablet will take your creativity to the next level

Stay focused on your big ideas and leave the rest to HUAWEI MatePad Pro. With versatile features, it helps you work more efficiently and easily. Use voice memo taking to leave your comments while scribbling in smart ink mode to mark or highlight important parts for further editing. With the tablet as your smart work companion, you can enjoy more free time as everything gets done faster and better. It will be on sale during El Buen Fin with discount up to 20%.

MatePad T 10, fun for everyone

HUAWEI MatePad T 10 offers a 9.7-inch HD display, delicately packaged in its sleek and compact design. With its lightweight and portable body, you can take your favorite apps, games, and videos in your hands to begin an immersive visual journey wherever you want. You can choose the eBook mode to enjoy a pleasant experience close to reading books. Will have a discount up to 25%.

You can also find a wide variety of Huawei smartwatches and cell phones with great offers:

With 15% discount:

HUAWEI WATCH FIT mini

HUAWEI WATCH 3

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 46mm

HUAWEI nova 8

With 20% discount:

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e

HUAWEI WATCH Fit Elegant

With 25% discount:

HUAWEI WATCH Fit

HUAWEI Band 6

With 30% discount:

HUAWEI GT 2 Pro

HUAWEI Band 4

HUAWEI MateView

With 40% discount

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro

If you want to know all the promotions click here.