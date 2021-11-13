BuenFin: Coppel's offers

The eleventh edition of the Good end It is here and as it is a tradition, these days consumers will be able to enjoy and take advantage of attractive promotions and discounts from various brands and companies.

Coppel It will be part of this event and its clients will be able to find attractive offers in a wide range of technological and entertainment products, which are useful for the whole family. In addition to the more than 1,600 Coppel stores throughout the Mexican Republic, customers can visit the Coppel.com site and place their orders from the comfort of their home.

The Good End 2021 It is the perfect time to be able to have that screen that you have loved so much. The model 55UP7500PSF from LG it is perfect for enjoying the newest series and movies, as well as exciting football matches. This screen has a 55 “panel with LED technology and definition 4K Ultra HD, which offers brightly colored graphics. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, in addition to having artificial intelligence AI ThinQ, which recognizes the contents that are seen to make suggestions and thus be able to live a magnificent experience.

For lovers of video gameundoubtedly the console Nintendo switch it is one of the most desired. This gadget of the Japanese brand is capable of quickly transforming from a home console to a portable console, thanks to its screen of 6.2 “at 1280 x 720 resolution. It can be used in three different modes: TV mode, when connected to the TV; semi-portable, using its screen and a control Joy-con for each player; laptop, using the display and controls together, as was done with the Gameboy. It has a 32 GB memory that is expandable up to 2TB, its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection options offer the possibility of playing online or connecting up to 8 consoles Switch or Switch lite.

Continuing with the world of video game, another excellent alternative is the console Xbox Series S, which apart from being totally digital, offers next-generation games at an affordable price. The console capacity is 512 GB with a solid hard drive NVMe SSD custom, which allows you to switch between several recently played titles in an instant, with Quick Resume. It is compatible with the games of Xbox One, progress, achievements and friends list are automatically transferred to the new system. It features advanced 3D spatial sound, which produces rich and dynamic audio environments.

For the music lovers who are passionate about technology, the best option is a voice assistant. One of the most useful and functional gadgets is the Amazon’s Alexa Echo DotAs it allows you to control smart devices, with its help it is possible to perform some everyday tasks. The voice assistant Alexa has connection Bluetooth and connection WiFi, and you can ask it to play music, say the weather, and even ask you to make calls to other devices Threw out compatible.

Click here to know all the offers.