We review the salmon removing possible remains of scales or thorns. We cut into approximately 1×1 cm cubes. We heat a little oil in a pan and sauté them couple of minutes. We withdraw and reserve.

We separate the leaves from the lettuce bud, wash them, dry them and arrange them on a serving tray or plate.

Finely chop the chives and pickles. Cut the avocado in half lengthwise, remove the bone and skin. We dice it and place it in a bowl along with the chives and chopped pickles. We spray the whole with the juice of half a lime and we stir.

Make a vinaigrette with the oil, vinegar and salt, mixing everything together in a bowl until emulsified. Place a tablespoon of the avocado mixture inside each bud leaf, sprinkle with the vinaigrette, spread the salmon on top and serve immediately.