Fernando Alonso’s adaptation period ended long ago and the Spanish driver is already performing at his best in Formula 1. Now it is the turn of Alpine, who must get a competitive car in 2022.

The podium of Fernando Alonso in Qatar and Esteban Ocon’s victory in Hungary are Alpine’s two great moments in its first season as a representative of the Renault sub-brand in Formula 1.

But that does not hide that the real performance of the Anglo-French team does not allow for more than to fight for fifth place in the constructors’ championship in a 2021 season in which only Haas has not been on the podium and in which 13 drivers have experimented. the happiness of going up to the drawer.

“We had been talking about it since the beginning of the season, Alonso deserved a podium”

Therefore, Alpine He knows that he still has a long way to go and that if the results do not arrive it will not be because he does not have the right drivers for it.

The latest example of this was the Qatar Grand Prix, in which Fernando Alonso returned to the podium seven years later and in which Esteban Ocon finished in fifth position. «We knew that it was a great opportunity that we had with the grid penalties before the start of the race, which allowed us to start in a very good position, ”recalls Laurent Rossi.

“From there, it was Alonso who was placed in the fight for the podium with his driving, the team made the right strategy with the calls to the pits at the right times and made the perfect stop. All the elements were in the correct place and in the end the result is what it deserves– Our second visit to the podium this season, ”says the CEO of Alpine Cars.

“It is a fantastic result for the team. I want to congratulate Fernando on his podium. He is the first since he has returned to the team and I must say that he really deserved it », highlights the French engineer, who does not forget the good performance of Esteban Ocon. “We must not forget the brilliant driving of Esteban, who finished fifth. He also made a great start that put him in a very good position to score points. He benefited from the strategy two stops away from other drivers. However, he knew how to keep calm when approached to get 10 points.

The Top 5 … already meet in 2022

Now, Alpine’s main objective is to contain the attacks of AlphaTauri and finish the season in the Top 5 of the constructors’ championship. “With the points obtained, we extend our advantage over AlphaTauri up to 25 points. There are two races left and, as we have seen, anything can happen in Formula 1. We have been able to put together consistent performances this season, we have managed to score in 18 out of 20 races to get fifth place at the end of the year », Rossi ditch.

Fernando Alonso and Laurent Rossi pose with the Qatar trophy.

Marcin Budkowski, CEO of Alpine F1, admits that the team had been waiting for Alonso’s podium for a long time. «We had been waiting for him for a long time and we had been talking about him since the beginning of the season, that he deserved it. It wasn’t easy, it was quite a stressful race for us and tire management was a hot topic, but we got to the end and even though it wasn’t easy, it did.

“We are scared with the tires. We saw a lot of tires blow out. We knew that a stop would be very difficult, we stopped a little earlier than planned in reaction to other cars that made their stop and then it was a management game in the corners where the tire is more demanding. Then we asked him to avoid the pianos because we believed that was what had caused the punctures, “he recalls.

Alain Prost: «Fernando Alonso is the best driver in Formula 1» Read news

“We thought we would wait a little longer for lap 24 to change the tires. We could have done a couple more laps, but we stopped for cover from other cars. And that has made the end of the race even more stressful, “he says.

But the important thing will be what comes in 2022, when Alpine must give Fernando Alonso the car that for quality and dedication he deserves. «Fernando does not need additional confidence. The reality is that we have shown that when opportunities arise we confirm it with a good result. We need a faster car for next year and I think we can do a good job if that is the case, ”he concludes.