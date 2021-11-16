The spending of the federal government in the health sector for 2022 will be 15.2 percent higher in real terms than that approved for 2021. With which there will be more resources to face the health crisis that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the largest increase in health sector spending

This is the largest increase in health spending proposed in recent years. According to the official narrative, its objective is to allocate resources to face the ravages of covid-19 and to compensate the deficiencies of the sector in terms of infrastructure, equipment, personnel and medicines.

As well as allocating resources to the care of people who do not have medical services through social security. Let’s see what it consists of.

According to the Expenditure Budget 2022 approved this Sunday by the Chamber of Deputies, the functional expenditure on health for the following year will be 794 billion pesos, 105.2 million pesos more than this year.

This is how they plan to allocate the 105.2 mmdp ‘extra’ in health:

52% of the increase in spending was assigned to the IMSS “Administrative Support Activities” programs (19.7 mmdp). And the Ministry of Health and the program (7.5 mmdp) of “Debts with the IMSS and ISSSTE and strengthening of the Comprehensive Health Care Model.” Despite the fact that this last program seeks to allocate resources to the Comprehensive Health Care Model, the amount that will be exercised in said model is not specified. 39% of the increase is made in programs related to medical services and patient care: “SSA Vaccination Program” (26.5 mmdp or 1,187% increase). “IMSS-Bienestar Program” (9.6 mmdp or 68%) and the “Health Care Program” (5.2 mmdp or 11%).

Resources include the purchase of vaccines and medicines, free health services

At the time, the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, when presenting the budget to deputies. He emphasized that the resources include the acquisition of vaccines and medicines, free health services. As well as attention to the lag in care and the increase in a staff of health workers to attend the pandemic.

According to data from The Day, the explanatory statement, the established increase is intended to allocate resources to face the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to making up for the deficiencies of the sector in terms of infrastructure, equipment, personnel and medicines.

Provide care for people without medical services

In addition, according to the federal government, it seeks to allocate resources to the care of people who do not have medical services through social security. The total resources that will be allocated to the health sector represent around 2.8 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, a level that is below the 6 percent recommended internationally.

In a disaggregated manner, the greatest increase in the health sector for next year is observed in the category of contributions to social security, with 176.5 percent in real terms; followed by the Ministry of Health, which shows an annual increase of 27.2 percent or 59.7 billion pesos.

The health item of the Secretary of the Navy will increase 11.8 percent or 0.3 billion pesos; that of the Ministry of National Defense, 9.5 percent (0.6 billion); that of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, 5.6 percent or 19.1 billion; that of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers, 3.9 percent or 2.6 billion.

The budget of the Institute of Health for Well-being will be 103.4 billion pesos, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2021.

