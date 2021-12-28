With the covid, outdoor spaces have gained prominence in our homes. In fact, now in many houses, terraces and gardens are an extension of the interiors, with furniture and design accessories.
Even outdoor heating systems have evolved to offer us comfort, without losing sight of aesthetics and functionality. A good example is Bubble, a brazier from Focus which has just won the Gold German Design Awards 2022 in the category ‘Gardening and Outdoor Living’.
A designer brazier
The brazier, designed by Christophe Ployé, It has been created to be installed in outdoor spaces as a heat source that works with wood, offering attractive flames.
This brazier measures 70 cm in diameter, and can be easily moved thanks to the two wheels it carries and thus placed in any corner of the garden or terrace to enjoy its flames all year round, thanks also to the quality of its steel with anti-corrosion treatment. corrosion.
Its shape protects the flames of the fire by turning your back to the wind and it has a removable bucket for easy cleaning.
More information | Focus
In Decoesfera | Signature barbecues from Focus, ideal to give a modern touch to your garden
Has inspired us
Garden brazier. Price: 89.99 euros.
Amagabeli Outdoor Brazier 57cm Brasero Jartín Steel Outdoor Brazier Fire Pit Bonfire Bowl for bonfires Multifunction for Heating, Barbecue for Party, Camping Terrace Firebox
Outdoor brazier with spark protection. Price: 173.74 euros.
Relaxdays Outdoor Fire Pit with Spark Protection, Garden and Terrace, with Poker, 52 x 90 cm, Wood Stove, Black
Outdoor brazier with protective cover. Price: 112.99 euros.
Aufun 3 in 1 Outdoor Brazier with Protective Cover, 81 x 81 x 45 cm Table Brazier for terrace, garden, balcony, Fire, Multifunctional BBQ, Black Color
Pyramidal garden fireplace. Price: 59.99 euros.
MaxxGarden – Pyramidal Garden Fireplace with Chimney to Relax – Weather Resistant Patio Fireplace – Outdoor Fireplace for Terrace, Garden and Camping – 35 x 35 x 100 cm Black
Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.