With the covid, outdoor spaces have gained prominence in our homes. In fact, now in many houses, terraces and gardens are an extension of the interiors, with furniture and design accessories.

Even outdoor heating systems have evolved to offer us comfort, without losing sight of aesthetics and functionality. A good example is Bubble, a brazier from Focus which has just won the Gold German Design Awards 2022 in the category ‘Gardening and Outdoor Living’.

A designer brazier





The brazier, designed by Christophe Ployé, It has been created to be installed in outdoor spaces as a heat source that works with wood, offering attractive flames.





This brazier measures 70 cm in diameter, and can be easily moved thanks to the two wheels it carries and thus placed in any corner of the garden or terrace to enjoy its flames all year round, thanks also to the quality of its steel with anti-corrosion treatment. corrosion.





Its shape protects the flames of the fire by turning your back to the wind and it has a removable bucket for easy cleaning.

