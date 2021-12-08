Keith Richards’ guitar, a Gibson ES-335, will be available along with a video of the musician signing the instrument. This clip is a non-fungible token (NFT), a digital object that confers ownership.

“I think Keith Richards is going to win this one simply because it’s fun and because of the NFT,” Nolan said.

These tokens have become the delusion of some collectors, and their presence in auctions and in the art market abounds.

According to Julien’s Auctions, this is the first time that Richards has made an item available via NFT technology. The estimate is that the guitar will be sold between 6 thousand and 8 thousand dollars.

Paul McCartney’s Bass Hofner It is the same type as the one he used during the band’s last concert on the roof of their recording studio in the Apple Corps building in London., in 1969.

The full presentation first appeared in “The Beatles: Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s documentary for the Disney + platform.

The sale estimate for the instrument, which is autographed, ranges from $ 4,000 to $ 6,000.

These items are auctioned for MusiCares, which offers health and recovery programs for members of the music community.

In a sign of the change of era, the piece with the highest value belongs to the South Korean phenomenon BTS.

The K-pop band is selling the clothes they wore to their Grammy Awards this year.

The colorful, tailored suits are expected to fetch between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000.

“They have such a huge fan base all over the world“Nolan said.

The auction will take place on January 30 online and in person in Los Angeles.