BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, DOT, AVAX, DOGE

Bitcoin (BTC) and most major altcoins are stuck in a tight range with bulls buying near support and bears selling at resistance levels.. These narrow ranges are generally followed by an expansion in volatility.

Although some analysts have not ruled out a quick drop to $ 40,000, most traders expect Bitcoin to rebound sharply and rise to $ 60,000.

Goldman Sachs said in a note to investors that If Bitcoin continues to increase its market share over gold as a store of value and crosses the 50% mark, then it could rise to $ 100,000 in the next five years.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Fountain: Coin360

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode said in its report on Monday that the illiquid supply of Bitcoin has risen to more than 76% of the total circulating supply. According to the Glassnode researchers, the drop in liquid supplies suggests that price capitulation appears unlikely in the near future.

Could Bitcoin surprise with a strong downward movement and bring major altcoins down? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin’s price is between the 20-day moving exponential average ($ 48,033) and the critical support at $ 45,456. Although both moving averages are declining, The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trying to form a positive divergence. This indicates that the selling pressure could be easing.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, the BTC / USDT pair could rally to $ 51,936.33. This level is likely to act as a stiff resistance. If the price turns down, the pair could remain in the range between $ 51,936.33 and $ 45,456 for a few more days.

A breakout and close above $ 51,936.33 will suggest the start of a bullish move that could hit $ 60,000.. Conversely, if the price turns down and falls below $ 45,456, the selling could intensify and the pair could fall to the $ 42,000 to $ 40,000 support zone.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 3,881), but the positive sign is that the bulls are not giving up much ground. This indicates buying on dips. The bulls will now try to push the price above the 20-day EMA.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they do, it will indicate that the correction might be ending. The ETH / USDT pair could then rally to the 50-day SMA ($ 4,086), which could again act as resistance. A breakout and close above this level will suggest the start of an upward move to $ 4,488 and then to the all-time high of $ 4,888.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, a drop to the support zone of $ 3,643.73 to $ 3,503.68 is possible. This is important support for the bulls to defend themselves because a breakout and close below it could open the doors for a possible drop to $ 3,270 and then $ 2,800.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) has turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 530) and is currently receiving support on a psychological level at $ 500.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bears sink and hold the price below the $ 500 to $ 489.20 support zone, the selling momentum could pick up and the BN / USDT pair could drop to $ 435.30. The descending moving averages and the RSI in negative territory indicate an advantage for the bears.

Conversely, If the price rebounds from the current level, it will suggest that the bulls continue to defend this support. They will then make one more attempt to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If that happens, that pair could rally to $ 575.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 178) on January 2, indicating that the bears are being sold on every minor rally. The bears will now attempt to pull the price below the strong support at $ 167.88.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, the SOL / USDT pair could drop to $ 148.04, which could act as strong support. If the rebound from this level does not exceed $ 167.99, it will indicate that demand dries up at higher levels.

That could intensify the selling and the pair could fall to the critical support of $ 120. The bulls will have to push and hold the price above the moving averages to indicate that the selling pressure could be easing. Then the pair could rally to $ 204.75.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) has been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 1.36) on the upside and $ 1.28 on the downside. This is a minor upside as it suggests that the bulls are unwilling to give ground to the bears.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA is flattening out and the RSI is just below 46, which suggests that the selling pressure could be easing. If the bulls push the price above the moving averages, the ADA / USDT pair could rally to $ 1.60 and then to the resistance line of the channel.

A breakout and a close above the channel will indicate that the downtrend may be over. This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down and breaks below $ 1.18. That could drive the price to the crucial support of $ 1.

XRP / USDT

XRP turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 0.86) on Jan 3, suggesting that sentiment remains negative and traders are selling on relief rallies.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The long tail of the January 4 candle shows a strong buy in the support zone of $ 0.77 to $ 0.75. The XRP / USDT pair could now consolidate between $ 0.75 and the 20-day EMA for the next few days.

A breakout and close above the moving averages could clear the way for a rally to $ 1. If the bulls break past this hurdle, the pair could begin its journey towards stiff overhead resistance at $ 1.41. Alternatively, if the price breaks down and closes below $ 0.75, the pair could drop to $ 0.60 and then $ 0.50.

MOON / USDT

Terra’s LUNA token turned down from the overhead resistance of $ 93.81 on January 3 and reached the 20-day EMA ($ 83). This suggests that the bears are selling out on rallies.

Daily chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bears slide the price below $ 81.11, the selling could intensify as short-term traders may rush to the exit.. The LUNA / USDT pair could first drop to $ 76.72 and then extend the decline to the 50-day SMA ($ 67).

Contrary to this assumption, if the price bounces off $ 81.11, it will suggest that the bulls continue to buy on the dips. Then the bulls will make one more attempt to break above the overhead barrier at $ 93.81 and carry the pair to the all-time high of $ 103.60.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) has been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 28) and the overhead resistance at $ 31.49 for the past few days. The 20-day flat EMA and the RSI just above the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price breaks down and closes above the $ 31.49 – $ 32.78 resistance zone, it will indicate that the balance has tilted in favor of the bulls. The DOT / USDT pair could start its march north towards $ 40.

Conversely, If the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA, the pair could extend its stay in the range between $ 31.49 and $ 22.66 for a few more days.. The bears will have to sink and hold the price below $ 22.66 to signal the resumption of the bearish move.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) slid below the moving averages on Jan 4, indicating that bears are aggressively defending the downtrend line. The 20-day flat EMA ($ 107) and the RSI just below the midpoint suggest a state of equilibrium between the bulls and the bears.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price sustains below the moving averages, the bears will attempt to sink the AVAX / USDT pair below $ 98. If they manage to do that, the pair could fall to the strong support at $ 75.50.

Conversely, if the bulls pull the price back above the moving average, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. A breakout and close above this level will signal a possible trend reversal. The pair could rally to $ 128 first and then retest the all-time high at $ 147.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been trading in a tight range between the 20-day EMA ($ 0.17) and $ 0.16 for the past few days. This suggests that both the bulls and bears are not making big bets and are playing it safe.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Usually narrow ranges are followed by jerky movements. The descending moving averages and the RSI in the negative zone suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

If the price breaks below $ 0.16, the bears will attempt to pull the DOGE / USDT pair below the strong support of $ 0.15.. If they are successful, it could result in a decline to $ 0.13 and then to $ 0.10.

On the other hand, if the price rises from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rise to the stiff overhead resistance of $ 0.19. The bulls will have to overcome this hurdle to signal a possible trend reversal.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and commercial movement involves a risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC.