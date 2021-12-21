BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose ground in December, a sign that traders could be locking in their gains before the end of the year. The absence of a Santa rally in US equity markets indicates that risk-off sentiment prevails due to uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in various parts of the world.

Even after Bitcoin’s sharp price drop, demand from institutional investors remains tepid, with data showing that Bitcoin’s largest institutional product, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), is trading at a discount of more than 20%. .

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Fountain: Coin360

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has said that “high volume panic capitulations” are usually a sign that Bitcoin has bottomed out and that has yet to occur during the current decline from the all-time high. This could be an indication that the “true” capitulation has not yet occurred.

Could Bitcoin and most of the major altcoins continue their downward movement in the coming days or will a Santa rally come to the rescue? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

The bulls have been defending the 200-day simple moving average ($ 47,130) for the past few days, but have been unable to push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 49,622). This shows a lack of demand at higher levels.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears pushed the price down below the 200-day SMA on December 20 and if the price sustains below this crucial level, the selling may pick up momentum. The BTC / USDT pair is at risk of hitting the strong support zone at $ 42,000 to $ 39,600. The bulls are likely to defend this zone aggressively, but the recovery may face a stiff challenge at the 200-day SMA.

This negative view could be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA. Such a move would suggest that the break below the 200-day SMA could have been a bearish trap. The pair could then rally to $ 52,000 and then attempt a rally to $ 60,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) has been trading inside a descending channel for the past few days. The bounce off the channel’s support line on December 13 failed to rise above the 20-day EMA ($ 4,058), indicating that the bears are selling out on rallies.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The descending 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 43 suggest that the path of least resistance is to the downside. The ETH / USDT pair could slide to $ 3,643.73 and then to the channel’s support line.

A strong bounce off the support line could extend the stay within the channel for a few more days. The bulls will make one more attempt to push the price above the channel. If they are successful, it will indicate that the selling pressure may be easing.

Alternatively, if the price falls below the channel, the bears could challenge the 200-day SMA ($ 3,288). A breakout and close below this level could intensify selling.

BNB / USDT

Buyers successfully defended the 100-day SMA ($ 509) for the past few days, but were unable to push Binance Coin (BNB) above the 20-day EMA ($ 552). This suggests that demand is depleting to higher levels.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The falling 20-day EMA and the RSI in the negative zone suggest that the bears have the upper hand. If the price breaks down and sustains below the 100-day SMA, the BNB / USDT pair could drop to the 200-day SMA ($ 436).

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the bulls have absorbed the supply. That could kick off a rally to $ 617 and alongside the stiff overhead resistance at $ 669.30.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) turned down the 20-day EMA ($ 183) on December 19, indicating that the bears are defending this level with vigor. If the price slides and sustains below $ 167.88, a retest of $ 148.04 is possible.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This is an important support to watch out for because a break below it could sink the SOL / USDT pair to the 200-day SMA ($ 120). The falling 20-day EMA and RSI below 43 suggest that the bears are in control.

This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA. Such a move will suggest that the selling pressure may be easing. The pair could attempt a rally to $ 200 and then $ 240.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) repeatedly bounced off the strong support at $ 1.18 in recent days, but the bulls have been unable to push the price above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 1.35). This suggests a lack of demand at higher levels.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to sink and hold the price below $ 1.18. If they manage to do that, the ADA / USDT pair could fall to critical support at $ 1. The bulls are likely to defend this level aggressively.

The first sign of strength will be a breakout and a close above the 20-day EMA. Such a move will indicate that demand exceeds supply. The pair could rally to $ 1.47 first and then attempt a rally towards the overhead resistance at $ 1.87.

XRP / USDT

XRP has been trading between $ 0.75 and $ 0.85 for the past few days. The bulls pushed the price above $ 0.85 today, but the long wick on the candle suggests that the bears continue to sell in rallies.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The RSI has rebounded strongly from oversold levels, indicating that bearish momentum may be losing steam. This could keep the XRP / USDT pair stuck in the range for a few more days.

A breakout and close above $ 0.85 will indicate that the bulls have dominated the bears. That could drive the price to the $ 1 psychological mark. Alternatively, a breakout and close below $ 0.75 could open the doors for a possible decline to $ 0.60.

MOON / USDT

Terra’s LUNA token shot to a new all-time high today, but the long wick in the day’s candle suggests that short-term traders may be taking profits at higher levels.

Daily chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price sustains below $ 78.29, the bears will attempt to carry the LUNA / USDT pair to the 20-day EMA ($ 64). This is an important support to watch out for because a strong bounce will suggest that sentiment remains positive and traders are buying on dips.

The bulls will once again try to push the price above the $ 78.29 zone to $ 81.87. If they do that, the pair could begin its rally towards the psychological mark at $ 100.

Conversely, if the bears drop the price below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the traders are exiting their positions. That could sink the pair to $ 50.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) bounced off the strong support at $ 75.50 on December 14 and broke above the downtrend line on December 15. This indicated that the bulls are attempting to resume the uptrend.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

However, the bullish move turned down from the 61.8% Fib retracement level to $ 119.69, indicating that the bears are selling out on rallies. The AVAX / USDT pair has reached critical support at the 20-day EMA ($ 99).

If the price recovers from the current level, the buyers will again try to resume the upward movement. A breakout and close above $ 119.69 could clear the way for a rally to $ 131.70 and then to the all-time high of $ 147.

Conversely, if the price breaks down and sustains below the 20-day EMA, the pair could move down to the strong support at $ 75.50.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) has been trading below the 200-day SMA ($ 28.82) for the past few days. This suggests that the bears are in command. Sellers are attempting to sink the price below the strong support zone of $ 25 to $ 22.66.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If they manage to do that, the DOT / USDT pair could extend its journey down to the next support at $ 16.81. The longer the price remains below the 200-day SMA, the greater the possibility that the downtrend will continue.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price bounces off the current zone, the bulls will make one more attempt to push the pair above the 200-day SMA. If they are successful, it will suggest that the bears are losing control. Then the pair could rise to $ 39.35.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) rebounded from the strong support at $ 0.15 on December 14 and spiked above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.18), but the long wick on the candle shows that traders sold at higher levels.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USD pair. Source: TradingView

The bears lowered the price below the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) on December 15. This could have caught aggressive bulls who were then forced to liquidate their position. This has brought the price to the strong support at $ 0.15.

A breakout and close below this level could push the price to the December 4 low of $ 0.13. If this support breaks, the DOGE / USDT pair could fall to the psychological level at $ 0.10. Conversely, if the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will again attempt to overcome the overhead hurdle at the 20-day EMA and $ 0.19.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC .