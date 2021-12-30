BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

The S&P 500 is trading near its all-time high, but Bitcoin (BTC) has plunged around 30% from its all-time high at $ 69,000. Even after the sharp drop, Bitcoin is up 63% year-to-date, outpacing the S&P 500, which is up roughly 30% in 2021.

Gold, which is popular as a hedge against inflation, is down about 7% this year. Arcane’s research said in its report that Bitcoin’s superior performance in the high-inflation environment shows that “Bitcoin has proven to be an excellent hedge against inflation.”

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Fountain: Coin360

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal said in an interview with Vlad from The Stakeborg Talks that the recent Bitcoin sale may have been due to institutional investors making a profit, but he believes the sale could be coming to an end.

But nevertheless, Veteran trader Peter Brandt is of the opinion that the panic selling has not happened yet, which is known to indicate floors.

Could Bitcoin extend its decline or post a strong recovery above $ 50,000 in the next few days? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke above the resistance at $ 51,936.33 on December 27, but the long wick in the candle shows that traders sold this increase vigorously.. Selling continued on December 28, and the price broke below the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 49,558).

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The price broke below the 200-day SMA ($ 47,755) today, but the long tail of the candle shows that the bulls are trying to stop the slide. If the price rises and sustains above the 200-day SMA, the bulls will again attempt to push the BTC / USDT pair towards overhead resistance at $ 51,936.33.

Conversely, if the price sustains below the 200-day EMA, the selling could intensify. The 20-day EMA has started to turn down and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 42, indicating that the bears are in control. If the support at $ 45,456 breaks, the pair could fall to the strong support zone at $ 42,000 to $ 40,000.

ETH / USDT

The fact that Ether (ETH) did not sustain above the 20-day EMA ($ 4,011) could have attracted short-term traders selling. The price fell sharply on December 28 and fell near the strong support of $ 3,643.73.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the price bounces off the support, the bulls will make one more attempt to push the ETH / USDT pair above the 20-day EMA.. A breakout and close above $ 4,200 could indicate that the corrective phase may be over. The pair could rally to $ 4,488 first and then challenge the all-time high of $ 4,868.

However, the descending 20-day EMA and the RSI in the negative zone indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside. If the support at $ 3,643.73 breaks, the pair could fall to the 200-day SMA ($ 3,353). This level can act as strong support, but if it breaks down, the pair could plummet to $ 2,800.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) spiked above the 20-day EMA ($ 546) on December 27, but the bulls were unable to sustain the higher levels. The price turned down and fell below the 20-day EMA on December 28.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears will now attempt to sink the price below the strong support at $ 500. If successful, it could start a move lower towards the 200-day SMA ($ 444), where the bulls are likely to defend the level aggressively. .

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level or the strong support at $ 500, it will suggest that the bulls continue to buy on the dips. A breakout and close above $ 575 will indicate that the correction may be over. The pair could rally to $ 617 first and then to the resistance zone above $ 669.30 to $ 691.80.

SOL / USDT

The Solana (SOL) recovery stalled at $ 204.75 on December 27 and the price broke below the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($ 185) on December 28. This suggests that the bears continue to sell in rallies.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears will now try to take advantage of their advantage and take the price below $ 167.88. If this support breaks, the SOL / USDT pair could drop to $ 148.04. The 20-day EMA is flat, but the RSI has fallen below 44, indicating that the bears are trying to gain the upper hand.

This negative view will be invalidated in the short term if the price rises from the current level and breaks above $ 204.75. That will clear the way for a possible rally towards the resistance line of the descending wedge pattern. A breakout of the wedge will indicate that the bulls are back in the driver’s seat.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) turned down from $ 1.59 on Dec 27 and the price has fallen to the 20-day EMA ($ 1.39). If the price bounces off the current level, the bulls will try to push the price to the resistance line of the descending channel.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day flat EMA and the RSI near the midpoint suggest a balance between supply and demand. A breakout and a close above the channel will indicate that the downtrend may be over. The bulls will attempt to push the price towards the strong overhead resistance of $ 2.47.

On the other hand, If the price sustains below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the bears continue to sell in rallies. The ADA / USDT pair could fall to the strong support zone at $ 1.18. If this support breaks, the pair could decline to $ 1.

XRP / USDT

The failure of the bulls to propel XRP above the 50-day SMA ($ 0.94) on December 27 may have attracted selling from short-term traders. That brought the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.89) and support at $ 0.85.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA has turned down and the RSI has dipped into the negative zone, indicating that the bears have a minor advantage.. If the price sustains below $ 0.85, the XRP / USDT pair could drop to the strong support at $ 0.74.

Conversely, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the moving averages, it will suggest that the lower levels are attracting strong buying from the bulls. The pair can then move up to $ 1. A breakout and close above this level could complete a reverse shoulders, head and shoulders pattern, which has a pattern target at $ 1.25.

MOON / USDT

Terra’s LUNA token turned down from $ 103.60 on December 27, and the price fell to 38.2% from the Fibonacci retracement level to $ 83.83. The bulls are likely to try to stop the correction in the zone between $ 83.83 and the 20-day EMA ($ 80).

Daily chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

A strong bounce in this zone will suggest that sentiment remains bullish and traders are not waiting for a deep correction to buy.

The bulls will try to push the price to $ 103.60. A breakout and close above this resistance could indicate the resumption of the uptrend.. The first target on the upside is $ 135.26 and then $ 150.

This positive view will be reversed in the short term if the price turns down and plummets below the 20-day EMA. That could bring the price down to the 61.8% Fib retracement level to $ 71.61.

AVAX / USDT

The Avalanche (AVAX) bounce off the 20-day EMA ($ 108) on December 26 faded at $ 120.96 on December 27. This suggests that the bears continue to sell at higher levels.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The AVAX / USDT pair turned down and broke below the 20-day EMA on December 28. If the bears hold the price below this level, the next stop could be at $ 98. A breakout and close below this support could open the doors for a possible dip to $ 75.50.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. A breakout and a close above this resistance will suggest that the correction may be over. The pair could first rally to $ 130 and then retest the all-time peak at $ 147.

DOT / USDT

The bulls pushed Polkadot (DOT) above the resistance above $ 31.49 on December 27, but the long wick on the candle suggests selling higher.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The failed breakout could have acted as a bullish trap, catching aggressive buyers on the wrong foot. This may have resulted in a long sell-off, pulling the price below the moving averages.

Both moving averages are flat and the RSI is just below the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand.

If the bulls push the price above the moving averages, the pair could rally to $ 31.49. A breakout and a close above this level could indicate an advantage for buyers. The pair could then rally to $ 39.35 and then to $ 43.56.

On the other hand, a breakout and close below the $ 25 – $ 22.66 support zone will indicate that the bears are in command.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) turned down from the resistance above $ 0.19 and fell back below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.18) on December 28. This suggests that the bears continue to defend the upper resistance level.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The DOGE / USDT pair could now drop to $ 0.15, which is a key level for the bulls to defend. If the price bounces off this support, the pair could remain stagnant between $ 0.15 and $ 0.19 for the next few days.

The bulls will have to push and hold the price above $ 0.19 to signal the start of a strong relief rally.

Conversely, if the bears sink and hold the price below $ 0.15, it will suggest that the downtrend has resumed. The pair could then drop to $ 0.13 and then to psychological support at $ 0.10.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and commercial movement involves a risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the HitBTC exchange.

