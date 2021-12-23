BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, LUNA, AVAX, DOT, DOGE

Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to break above the psychologically critical level at $ 50,000 and close the year on a high note. The bullish movement in Bitcoin has led to a strong recovery in the value of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index from 27 to 45 in one day, indicating an improvement in sentiment.

BlockFi co-founder Flori Márquez said in a recent interview that new talent, regulatory clarity, and higher cryptocurrency prices could lead to FOMO sentiment, driving the adoption of cryptocurrencies in 2022. Márquez added that “most of Blockfi’s clients, when they receive BTC as a reward, they do not sell it for cash.”

In other positive news that could further drive crypto adoption, popular internet browser Opera announced an integration with Polygon (MATIC), which is expected to go live in the first quarter of 2022. Millions of Opera users, first on the Android platform and then on other devices, will have access to the Polygon ecosystem.

Could Bitcoin and major altcoins extend their rally into the final days of the year? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin fell below the 200-day simple moving average ($ 47,259) on December 17, but the bears were unable to take advantage of their lead and extend the decline further. This shows that sales were depleted to lower levels.

The bulls pushed the price above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on December 21, but the recovery is facing resistance at the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 49.517). This indicates that the bears have not yet given up and are selling on rallies.

If the price turns down from the current level, the bears will again attempt to sink the price below the 200-day SMA and extend the slide to the strong support zone at $ 42,000 and $ 39,600.

Conversely, if the bulls push the price above the 20-day EMA, the BTC / USDT pair could rally to $ 52,000. This level can act as a barrier, but if the bulls push the price above it, the rally could hit the next big hurdle at $ 60,000.

ETH / USDT

The bulls are attempting to push and hold Ether (ETH) above the descending channel and the 20-day EMA ($ 4,055). If they are successful, it will suggest that the corrective phase may be over.

Then buyers will try to push the price to $ 4,488 and close to the all-time high of $ 4,868. A breakout and close above this resistance will signal the resumption of the uptrend. Then the pair could rally to $ 5,859.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls from the current level, it will suggest that the sentiment is still negative. Then the bears will try to push the price below $ 3,643.73. If they do, the ETH / USDT pair could drop to the 200-day SMA ($ 3,302).

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) has held psychological support at $ 500 for the past few days, indicating that buyers are aggressively defending the level.

The BNB / USDT pair could now rise to the downtrend line where the bears can reassemble strong resistance. If the price turns down from this resistance, it will suggest that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling on rallies.

A breakout and close below $ 500 could initiate the next stage of the downward movement, which could hit the 200-day SMA ($ 437).

Alternatively, if the bulls carry the price above the downtrend line, this will indicate that the correction may be over. The pair could then rally to $ 617 and then to the overhead resistance at $ 669.30.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) has been trading near the 20-day EMA ($ 183) for the past few days, indicating that selling pressure could be easing.

The flattening of the 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just below the midpoint indicate that the bulls are making a comeback. A breakout and close above the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) could initiate a stronger recovery to $ 204.10 and then $ 240.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level and breaks below $ 167, it will suggest that the bears have absorbed the demand. That could clear the way for a drop to $ 148.04. If this support breaks, the SOL / USDT pair could plummet to the 200-day SMA ($ 121).

ADA / USDT

The failure of the bears to pull Cardano (ADA) below $ 1.18 has resulted in a rally that has reached the 20-day EMA ($ 1.35).

If the price turns down from the current level, sellers will again try to sink the ADA / USDT pair below $ 1.18. If successful, the next stop could be $ 1. The bulls are likely to defend this support aggressively as it has not been violated for the past few months.

On the other hand, if the bulls push and close the price above the 20-day EMA, it will signal the start of a sustained recovery. The first hurdle is $ 1.47, but if the bulls push the price above it, the pair could hit the stiff overhead resistance at $ 1.87.

XRP / USDT

XRP broke and closed above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.87) on December 20, suggesting that the selling pressure is easing. Currently, the bulls are attempting to push the price above the psychological level by $ 1.

The 20-day EMA has started to appear gradually and the RSI has jumped into the positive territory, indicating that the bulls have a slight advantage. A breakout and close above $ 1 could open the doors for a possible rally to $ 1.20 and close to $ 1.41.

Conversely, if the price falls below $ 1, the XRP / USDT pair could drop to the 20-day EMA. A strong bounce from this level will suggest that sentiment has turned positive and traders are buying dips. That will increase the chance of a breakout above $ 1. However, if the bears slide the price below $ 0.85, the pair faces a possible drop to $ 0.75.

MOON / USDT

Terra’s LUNA token broke and closed above the resistance above $ 78.29 on December 20, indicating the resumption of the uptrend.

The bullish momentum continued and the LUNA / USDT pair spiked to $ 98.20 today. The strong rally in recent days has pushed the RSI into the overbought zone and the pair is approaching the psychological $ 100 mark. This can result in a small correction or consolidation in the next few days.

If the price turns down from the current level but bounces off $ 78.29, it will suggest that sentiment is still bullish and traders are buying on dips. Then the buyers will try to resume the uptrend, with the next target target at $ 124.65.

The bears will have to pull and hold the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 69.75) to signal a short-term trend reversal.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) bounced off the 20-day EMA ($ 104) on December 20, suggesting that the bulls are buying on dips. The bullish move rose above the 61.8% Fib retracement level to $ 119.69 on December 21, indicating that the bulls are back in the game.

There is minor resistance at the $ 78.60% Fib retracement level at $ 131.70, which if cleared could result in a retest of the all-time high at $ 147. The bulls will have to push and hold the price above this level to signal the start of the next stage of the uptrend.

The rising 20-day EMA and the RSI in the positive zone suggest that the bulls have the upper hand. This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down and breaks below the 20-day EMA. Such a move could take the price to $ 98. If this level gives way, the next stop could be $ 75.50.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) has bounced off the strong support zone of $ 25 to $ 22.66, suggesting that the bulls are defending this zone vigorously.

The recovery could first reach the 20-day EMA ($ 28.21), where the bears are likely to mount a strong defense. If the price falls from this level, the bears will make one more attempt to push the price below the support zone.

If that happens, the DOT / USDT pair could drop to $ 16.81. Alternatively, if the price breaks above the 200-day SMA ($ 28.84), it will suggest that the downtrend is weakening. The pair could rally to $ 31.49 first and then $ 39.35.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the strong support at $ 0.15 on December 20, indicating that buyers continue to defend the level with all their might.

The DOGE / USDT pair has reached the 20-day EMA ($ 0.17), which is acting as a strong resistance. If the price turns down from this level, it could keep the pair stuck between the 20-day EMA and $ 0.15 for a few days.

If this narrow range trade resolves to the downside, the pair could slide to $ 0.13 and a break below this level could result in a decline to $ 0.10.

Conversely, if the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, the pair could rally to $ 0.19. This level may again act as a stiff resistance, but if it is crossed, the pair could start a strong recovery to $ 0.22.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC.

