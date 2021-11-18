BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are testing psychologically important support levels at $ 60,000 and $ 4,000 respectively. Both levels are essential to keep the uptrend intact in the short term.

While the dip may scare off leveraged traders, the Bitcoin whales seem to be viewing this dip as a buying opportunity. On-chain data shows that the third largest Bitcoin whale added 207 Bitcoin to its holdings at an average price of around $ 62,053 per Bitcoin.

After the last purchase, the whale’s holdings increased by 635 Bitcoin in November, according to journalist Colin Wu.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

However, it is not all bullish news for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. The US dollar has risen to a sixteen-month high on expectations that rising inflation could force the US Federal Reserve to raise rates and accelerate the downsizing of its $ 120,000 asset purchase program. million a month.

The currency strategist of the LMAX Group, Joel Kruger, also said that A stronger dollar may affect risk assets more and that could be the reason for the recent pullback in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Will the bulls defend the strong support levels and make a rally or will aggressive selling push cryptocurrency prices below their strong support levels? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin plunged below the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 62,607) and the support line of the rising wedge pattern on November 16. This is the first sign that the bulls may be losing control.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Buyers are trying to defend the 50-day SMA ($ 59.122), but the shallow bounce indicates a lack of urgency among the bulls to buy at current levels.

If the price turns down from the current level or the 20-day EMA, the bears will try to sink the BTC / USDT pair below $ 57.820. If successful, the sell could pick up momentum and the pair could plummet to $ 52,500.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level and rises above the 20-day EMA, it will indicate a strong accumulation at lower levels. The pair could then retest the upper zone between $ 67,000 and $ 69,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether broke below the ascending channel on November 15 and was followed by more selling on November 16, bringing the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 4,439). This was the first close below the 20-day EMA since October 1.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The long tail of today’s candle suggests that the bulls are attempting to defend the 50-day SMA ($ 4,033). The 20-day EMA has started to turn down and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has fallen into the negative zone, indicating that the bears are making a comeback.

If the price turns down from the current level or the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that sentiment has turned negative and traders are selling on rallies. The ETH / USDT pair could then break out of the 50-day SMA and plummet to the next support at $ 3,600.

This bearish view will be reversed if the pair rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) turned down from the resistance above $ 669.30 on November 15 and fell below the 20-day EMA ($ 591) on November 16. The selling continued today and the bears pulled the price close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level at $ 552.30.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The long tail of the candle today suggests a strong buy at lower levels. Buyers will now try to push the price back above the 20-day EMA. If they manage to do so, the BNB / USDT pair will again attempt to rise to $ 669.30.

Alternatively, If the price falls from the 20-day EMA, it will suggest that the sentiment has turned negative and the traders are selling when the price rises. The pair could then extend its decline to the 50-day SMA ($ 509).

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) sank below the ascending channel and the 20-day EMA ($ 224) on Nov. 16, indicating that the bulls may be losing control. Buyers are trying to defend the breakout level at $ 216, but any bounce is likely to face selling at higher levels.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: Tradingview

The 20-day EMA has leveled off and the RSI has fallen to the midpoint, indicating a balance between supply and demand. This balance will flip in favor of the bears if the price breaks down and sustains below $ 216.

Conversely, If the price rebounds from the current level, the SOL / USDT pair could move up to the downtrend line. This level can act as a stiff resistance, but if the bulls clear this hurdle, the pair may retest the all-time high at $ 259.90.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) dipped sharply on Nov. 16 and broke below critical support at $ 1.87, but a minor upside is that the bulls did not allow the price to close below it. The long tail of the candle indicates that buyers are trying to defend support.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bulls are attempting to push the price back above $ 1.87 today, but higher levels may attract selling. Both the moving averages have started to turn down and the RSI has dipped into the negative zone, indicating that the bears are in command.

If the price turns down from the current level or from the 20-day EMA, the bears will try to sink the ADA / USDT pair below $ 1.75. If they manage to do that, the pair could drop to $ 1.50. The first sign of strength will be a breakout and close above the downtrend line.

XRP / USDT

The long wick on XRP’s Nov 15 candle shows that the bears sold on rallies to overhead resistance at $ 1.24. Selling accelerated on November 16 and the bears dragged the price below the moving averages.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bears hold the price below the moving averages, the XRP / USDT pair could challenge the strong support at $ 1. The 20-day EMA ($ 1.15) has started to turn lower and the RSI has dipped into negative territory, indicating that the bears have a slight advantage.

A breakout and close below $ 1 could push the price to $ 0.85. This level can act as strong support again, but if it breaks down, the next stop could be $ 0.70.

Conversely, if the price breaks above the moving averages, the pair could rally to $ 1.24. The bulls will have to push and hold the price above this level to signal a comeback.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot’s (DOT) failure to climb back above the 20-day EMA ($ 45.99) may have prompted profit-taking from short-term bulls and selling by more aggressive bears. This intensified the sell and dragged the price below the 50-day SMA ($ 41.88) on November 16.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The DOT / USDT pair is attempting to bounce off the uptrend line, indicating that the bulls continue to buy on the dips. If the bulls hold the price above the 50-day SMA, the pair could rally to the 20-day EMA.

This level is likely to act as a barrier again. If the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, the bears will make one more attempt to carry the pair below the uptrend line and extend the decline to $ 32 and then $ 26.

The bulls will have to push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA to indicate that the bears may be losing control.

DOGE / USDT

After pacing between the moving averages for the past few days, Dogecoin (DOGE) made a decisive move lower on November 16. This indicates that the supply exceeds the demand.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bulls are attempting to defend the support at $ 0.22. Now they will try to push the price above the downtrend line. If they can pull it off, it will indicate that the bears may be losing control. The DOGE / USDT pair could rally to $ 0.30.

However, the 20-day EMA ($ 0.25) has started to turn down and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating that the bears have the upper hand. If the price turns down from the current level or the downtrend line, the probability of a breakout below $ 0.22 increases. The pair can then drop to the critical support at $ 0.19.

SHIB / USDT

The bulls tried to hold SHIBA INU (SHIB) above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.000052) on Nov. 14 and 15, but the long wick in the candle shows selling at the higher levels.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The selling continued on November 16, bringing the price below the 20-day EMA. A minor upside is that the bulls are attempting to defend the critical support at $ 0.000043. If buyers push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, the SHIB / USDT pair could attempt to rise to the resistance at $ 0.000065.

Conversely, if the price falls from the current level or from the 20-day EMA, it will indicate that traders are selling on every small rise. That will increase the possibility of a breakout below $ 0.000043 and the 50-day SMA ($ 0.000040). If that happens, the pair can complete a 100% pullback and drop to $ 0.000027.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) is in an uptrend. The bears tried to stop the bullish movement and sink the price below the key support level at $ 81 on Nov. 16, but the bulls did not budge. The long tail of the day’s candle shows that buyers defended the 20-day EMA ($ 85.20) vigorously.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Buying resumed today and the bulls have pushed the price above the overhead resistance at $ 101.82. If buyers hold the price above the psychologically critical level at $ 100, the AVAX / USDT pair could rally to $ 115.14.

The rising 20-day EMA and the RSI in the overbought territory indicate that the bulls are in control. The bears will have to lower the price below the breakout level at $ 81 to signal a possible short-term trend reversal.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC.

