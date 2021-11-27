BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, SHIB

Bitcoin (BTC) and most of the major altcoins were sold alongside the global stock markets and crude oil on November 26. Markets were shaken by news of a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa that worries scientists due to its large number of spike protein mutations.

The sharp drop has resulted in cryptocurrency cross-liquidations of more than $ 750 million over the 24-hour period, but funding rates on exchanges remain high. This suggests that the sale may not be over yet.

Most likely, Bitcoin’s monthly close for November will not reach analyst PlanB’s worst-case scenario of $ 98,000. This will be the first time the model has accurately predicted month-end price levels for August, September, and October. However, the creator of the stock-to-flow model believes that the $ 100,000 target for Bitcoin in this halving cycle still holds.

Is the current dip a mouth watering Black Friday bargain or the beginning of a short-term bearish phase? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

The bulls pushed Bitcoin above the breakout level at $ 58,000 on November 25, but failed to break through the barrier at the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) ($ 59,510). This may have attracted the reserve of profits on the part of the traders.

The sell gained momentum after breaking below $ 55,317 on November 26 and the next stop could be psychological support at $ 50,000.

If the price bounces off this level, buyers will try to push the price above the 20-day EMA. If they are successful, it will indicate that the selling pressure may be easing.

Alternatively, if the next bounce turns back below the 20-day EMA, it will indicate that sentiment has turned negative and traders are selling in rallies. That will increase the chance of a breakout below $ 50,000.

If that happens, the BTC / USDT pair could witness a panic sell that can bring the price down to $ 40,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) broke above the 20-day EMA ($ 4,336) on November 25, but the bullish move turned out to be a bullish trap, as the price fell sharply on November 26 and fell to the neck of the head and shoulders pattern. (H&S) in development.

The bulls aggressively defend the neckline. If the price bounces off the neckline, buyers will try to remove the overhead resistance at $ 4,551. That could clear the way for a retest of the all-time high of $ 4,868.

On the contrary, a close below the neckline will complete the bearish pattern. That could intensify selling and the ETH / USDT pair could decline to the $ 3,600 to $ 3,400 support zone. If this zone also cracks, the next stop could be the target at $ 3,047.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) spiked above the overhead resistance at $ 605.20 on November 25, but the bulls were unable to overcome the stiff hurdle at $ 669.30. This indicates that the bears are vigorously defending this level.

Failure to exceed $ 669.30 may have caused short-term traders to reserve profits. That brought the price down below the 20-day EMA ($ 590) on November 26. The bears will now attempt to sink the BNB / USDT pair to the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) ($ 539).

A breakout and close below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may indicate a change in trend. Selling could accelerate on a break below $ 510. The pair could then drop to $ 450.

The bulls will have to push and hold the price above the overhead resistance zone of $ 669.30 to $ 691.80 to signal the resumption of the uptrend.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) rallied from the 50-day SMA ($ 202) on November 25, but rejected the 20-day EMA ($ 216). This suggests a shift in sentiment from buying on dips to selling on rallies.

The selling continued on November 26 and the bears are attempting to sink the price below the support line of the symmetrical triangle. If they hold the price below the triangle, the SOL / USDT pair could decline to $ 153 and then $ 140.

The descending 20-day EMA and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 43 indicate that bears have the upper hand. This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the resistance line of the triangle.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) formed a Doji candlestick pattern within the day on November 25, indicating indecision between the bulls and the bears. This uncertainty was resolved lower on November 26 with a break below $ 1.58.

The ADA / USDT pair has strong support at $ 1.50. Although the falling moving averages indicate an advantage for bears, the RSI in the oversold territory suggests that the sell may have been overdone in the near term.

The bulls may attempt a relief rally that will likely face strong selling at the 20-day EMA ($ 1.85). If the price falls from this level, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the pair below $ 1.50. If successful, the pair could turn down to $ 1. The first sign of strength will be a breakout and close above the 20-day EMA.

XRP / USDT

Although the bulls defended the $ 1 support for the past few days, they were unable to push Ripple (XRP) above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.08). This suggests a lack of demand at higher levels.

Selling accelerated on November 26 and the bears pushed the price down below psychological support at $ 1. The XRP / USDT pair could now drop to the strong support at $ 0.85. If the price bounces off this level, the bulls will try to push the price above $ 1.

If they manage to do that, the pair could try to gradually move towards the overhead resistance at $ 1.24. Conversely, if the price turns down from $ 1 and breaks below $ 0.85, the pair could drop to $ 0.70.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) bounced off the uptrend line on November 25, but the bulls were unable to sustain the higher levels. The selling intensified on November 26 and the price fell below $ 37.53, completing a bearish H&S pattern.

The DOT / USDT pair could now drop to $ 32 and then $ 26, where the bulls can try to stop the decline. On the upside, the breakout level at $ 38.70 is an important level to watch out for.

If the price falls from this level, it will suggest that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling in rallies.

Conversely, if the bulls push and hold the price above $ 38.70, it will suggest strong demand at lower levels. A breakout and close above $ 43.56 could tip the lead in favor of the bulls.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) attempted a relief rally on Nov 25, but the long wick in the day’s candle shows that the bears sold close to the downtrend line.

The selling gained momentum on November 26 and the DOGE / USDT pair fell below the immediate support at $ 0.21 and even broke below the strong support at $ 0.19. The bulls are currently trying to defend the $ 0.19 level.

If the price rebounds from the current level, the bears will again pose a stiff challenge at $ 0.21. If this level turns to resistance, the probability of a break below $ 0.19 increases. If that happens, the pair may drop to the critical support at $ 0.15. The first sign of strength will be a breakout and close above the 20-day EMA ($ 0.23).

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) rallied from the 38.2% Fib retracement level to $ 112.63 on November 25, but the long wick on the candle shows that traders sold on rallies.

The AVAX / USDT pair was rejected on November 26 and fell to the 20-day EMA ($ 105). This is an important level to watch out for because, during uptrends, traders buy on dips from the 20-day EMA. If the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will try to push the price to $ 130.

Conversely, if the bears drop the price below the 20-day EMA and the 50% retracement level at $ 102.01, the pair could drop to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $ 91.39. The deeper the drop, the longer it will take for the next stage of the upward movement to begin.

SHIB / USDT

SHIBA INU (SHIB) tumbled below the strong support at $ 0.000040 on November 24. The bulls tried to push the price above the level and catch the aggressive bears on November 25, but could not get past the 20-day hurdle. EMA ($ 0.000046).

This indicates that traders are selling in rallies near the upper resistance levels. The bears pushed the price down below the $ 0.000040 level on November 26, raising the possibility that the correction will resume.

The SHIB / USDT pair could now complete a 100% pullback and drop to $ 0.000027. This bearish view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA. The pair could then rally to $ 0.000052.

