BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, DOGE, AVAX, SHIB

Cryptocurrency markets and global equity markets saw a strong recovery on November 29 despite the uncertainty of the newly discovered COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Long-term investors seem to view the recent drop as an excellent buying opportunity. A recent MicroStrategy presentation showed that the company bought 7,002 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $ 59,187. That increased the MicroStrategy’s total holdings at 121,044 Bitcoin, purchased at an average price of around $ 29,534 per coin.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

However, the analysis resource Material Scientist, cited data from the order book, said “A lot of liquidity has been taken from Bitcoin” and warned that “stop hunters” may try to shake weak hands with a fall.

Is the current recovery a bullish trap or the beginning of a sustained relief rally? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin’s relief rally is facing resistance at the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 58,712). This suggests that sentiment remains negative and bears are trying to sell in rallies to the upper resistance level.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Although the 20-day EMA continues to decline, the RSI has risen above 46, which suggests that the bearish momentum could be weakening.

The bulls will need to push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA ($ 60.805) to indicate that the corrective phase may be over. The rally could challenge the upper resistance zone of $ 67,000 to $ 69,000.

On the other hand, if the price falls sharply from the 20-day EMA, the bears will try to break out of the strong support at the 100-day SMA ($ 54.184). If that happens, the BTC / USDT pair could fall to the psychologically critical level at $ 50,000.

The bulls are expected to defend this level aggressively because a break below it could trigger a panic sell. Then the pair could slide to the next major support at $ 40,000.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) bounced off the neckline of the developing head and shoulders (H&S) pattern on Nov 28, suggesting that the bulls are defending the level with all their might. Sustained buying has pushed the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 4,316) today.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

A breakout and close above the overhead resistance at $ 4,551 will indicate that the correction may be over. The ETH / USDT pair could rally to the all-time high of $ 4,868. A break above this level will invalidate the bearish setup and open the doors for a possible rally to $ 5,796.

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the current level and breaks below the 50-day SMA ($ 4,243), the bears will make one more attempt to sink the pair below the neck. A close below this level will complete the bearish setup and start a downward move.

The sell may accelerate below the 100-day SMA ($ 3,794). The pair could begin its journey towards the pattern target at $ 3,047.

BNB / USDT

The long tail of the November 28 Binance Coin (BNB) candle indicates that the bulls are buying the dips below the 20-day EMA ($ 595). The bulls will now attempt to push the price to the overhead resistance zone at $ 669.30 to $ 691.80.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

A breakout and close above $ 669.30 will complete an inverted H&S pattern. This bullish setup has a target target at $ 828.60. The 20-day EMA is trying to show up and the RSI is at 56, which suggests that the bulls are trying to gain the upper hand.

The first sign of weakness will be a breakout and a close below the 20-day EMA. Then the bears will try to sink and hold the price below the 50-day SMA. Such a move could result in a decline from the strong support at $ 510.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) again fell below the support line of the symmetrical triangle on November 28, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. This suggests aggressive buying on dips.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: Tradingview

The SOL / USDT pair broke above the 50-day SMA ($ 204) today and the bulls will now try to break through the barrier at the 20-day EMA ($ 212). If successful, the pair could move up to the resistance line where the bears can pose a difficult challenge.

A breakout and close above the resistance line will suggest that the correction may be over. The pair could then rally to $ 240 and then $ 259.90.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the 20-day EMA, the bears will again try to sink and hold the pair below the support line. Selling could accelerate on a breakout and close below the 100-day SMA ($ 172).

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) is in a downtrend. The price bounced off $ 1.41 on November 28, but the bulls are struggling to hold the higher levels.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 20-day EMA ($ 1.78) continues to decline and the RSI is close to the oversold zone, indicating that the bears are in control. If the price turns down from the current level, the bears will try to sink the ADA / USDT pair below $ 1.40.

If they are successful, the downtrend could resume with the next target at $ 1.20. The bulls will have to push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA to negate the bearish view. The pair could rise to the stiff resistance at $ 1.87.

XRP / USDT

The long tail of the November 28 XRP candle shows an aggressive buy near the strong support at $ 0.85. The price has reached the psychological level at $ 1, which can now act as a resistance.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level, it will suggest that the bears have changed the $ 1 level to resistance. The XRP / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.85. A breakout and close below this level will signal the start of a deeper correction at $ 0.70.

Alternatively, if the price rises above $ 1, the pair could rally to the 20-day EMA ($ 1.05). This level could again act as stiff resistance, but if the bulls clear this hurdle, the pair could move up to the 50-day SMA ($ 1.10).

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) bounced off $ 32.21 on November 28, indicating that the bulls are attempting to defend the strong support at $ 32. The recovery is facing selling at the 100-day SMA ($ 37.16), which suggests that the bears are selling on relief rallies.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price turns down from the current level or the breakout level at $ 38.70, the bears will try to extend the slide. A breakout and close below $ 32 could initiate the next stage of the downward movement which can hit $ 26.

The 20-day EMA ($ 40.41) continues to decline and the RSI is in the negative zone, suggesting that the bears have the upper hand. The bulls will have to push and hold the DOT / USDT pair above the breakout level at $ 38.70 to invalidate the bearish view.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) bounced off the $ 0.19 support on Nov. 28, suggesting that the bulls are racking at lower levels. Buyers pushed the price above the overhead resistance of $ 0.21 today, but were unable to overcome the hurdle at the 20-day EMA ($ 0.22).

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The long wick in today’s candle indicates that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling on rallies. If the price sustains below $ 0.21, the bears will make one more attempt to lower the price below $ 0.19. If they do, the DOGE / USDT pair could plummet to support at $ 0.15.

Contrary to this assumption, if the bulls push and hold the price above the 20-day EMA, it will signal a short-term trend change. The pair could then rally to the 100-day SMA ($ 0.24) and gain momentum if this resistance is crossed.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) bounced off the 20-day EMA ($ 106) on November 27 and again on November 28, but the bulls are struggling to hold the bounce. This indicates that demand is depleted at higher levels.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The shallow bounce increases the possibility of a break below the 20-day EMA. If the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA and the $ 100 support zone, the selling could intensify. The AVAX / USDT pair could drop to the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 91.39.

Conversely, if the price bounces off the support zone, the bulls will try to rally again. If buyers lift the price above $ 120, the pair could rally to $ 130. A breakout and close above this resistance could open the doors for a retest of the all-time high at $ 147.

SHIB / USDT

SHIBA INU (SHIB) has been trading below $ 0.000040 for the past three days, but the bears have been unable to capitalize on this weakness and bring the price to the 100-day SMA ($ 0.000027). This indicates a lack of sellers at the lower levels.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If the bulls push and hold the price above $ 0.000040, the SHIB / USDT pair could rally to the 20-day EMA ($ 0.000044). This level is likely to act as strong resistance again. If the price falls from this level, it indicates that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling on rallies.

The bears will make one more attempt to sink the price below $ 0.000035 and resume the downtrend. This negative view will invalidate in the short term if the bulls push and hold the price above the 50-day SMA ($ 0.000046). The pair could then rally to $ 0.000052.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC.

