BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, ADA, XRP, DOT, AVAX, DOGE, SHIB

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to be below $ 60,000, indicating that higher levels attract sales from traders.

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high today following reports that US President Joe Biden reappointed Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. This news also propelled the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) to its highest level since July 2020.

Typically strong gains on DXY are inversely correlated with Bitcoin and the same can be seen in November this year as well. While the DXY was up about 2.3% in November, Bitcoin was down about 5.5% during the same period.

Daily performance of the cryptocurrency market. Source: Coin360

The independent market analyst, TechDev, said that the performance of Bitcoin in 2021 follows the price action of 2017, but with a lag of 5-8 days. If the correlation continues, the expected upper phase of explosion in Bitcoin is likely to occur.

Could the current dip be the final dip before the resumption of the uptrend or is the dip the beginning of a sharper correction? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin’s recovery of $ 55,600 on November 19 hit the 50-day simple moving average ($ 60,350) on November 20, but the bulls were unable to overcome this hurdle. This indicates that the bears are attempting to convert the 50-day SMA into resistance.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The moving averages are about to complete a bearish crossover and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in negative territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance is to the downside.

If the price turns down and breaks below $ 55,600, it will signal the start of a deeper correction at the support zone between $ 52,500 and $ 50,000.

This negative view will be invalidated if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the downtrend line. Such a move will indicate that the correction may be over.

The BTC / USDT pair could begin its march north towards the overhead resistance zone at the $ 67,000 to $ 69,000 zone.

ETH / USDT

Ether (ETH) relief rally from the Nov. 18 intraday low at $ 3,956.44 rose above the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 4,364) on Nov. 20, but the bulls were unable to sustain the higher levels. The bears dragged the price below the 20-day EMA on November 21.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The ETH / USDT pair fell to the 50-day SMA ($ 4,240) today, but the long tail on the candle indicates that the bulls are defending this support. SIf buyers carry the price above $ 4,451, the pair could move up to the 61.80% Fib retracement level at $ 4,519.78 and then to the 78.60% retracement level at $ 4,672.93.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level, the bears will again attempt to sink the pair below the 50-day SMA. If they are successful, the pair could drop to $ 3,956.44. A breakout and close below this level will complete a head and shoulders pattern. The pair could then drop to $ 3,400 and eventually to the pattern’s target of $ 3,047.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) rallied from the 50-day SMA ($ 526) on November 19, but the bulls were unable to extend the relief rally above the 61.8% Fib retracement level at $ 602.40.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears have pushed the price down below the 20-day EMA ($ 585) today. If the price sustains below the 20-day EMA, the bears will make one more attempt to sink the BNB / USDT pair below the 50-day SMA. If successful, the pair could slide to $ 485.40.

Conversely, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above $ 605.20, it will suggest that the bulls are back in the game. The pair could then move up to the overhead resistance zone at $ 659.50 to $ 669.30.

The flat 20-day EMA and the RSI near the midpoint do not give a clear advantage to either the bulls or the bears.

SOL / USDT

Solana’s (SOL) bounce off the 50-day SMA ($ 198) hit a stiff hurdle at the downtrend line on November 21, indicating that bears continue to sell on rallies.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: Tradingview

The price action of the last few days has formed a symmetrical triangular pattern that suggests a balance between supply and demand. This balance will turn in favor of the bulls on a breakout and close above the resistance line of the triangle. The SOL / USDT pair could retest the all-time high at $ 259.90.

Alternatively, if the price sustains below the 20-day EMA, the pair could fall to the triangle support line. The bears will have to sink the price below this support to gain an advantage. The pair could then drop to $ 153.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) rose above the breakout level at $ 1.87 on November 20, but the bulls were unable to push the price above the 20-day EMA ($ 1.95). This suggests that sentiment is still negative and traders are selling in rallies at the 20-day EMA.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The price fell back below $ 1.87 on November 21 and the bears will now try to sink the ADA / USDT pair below $ 1.70. If they manage to do that, the selling could intensify and the pair could drop to $ 1.50.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the 20-day EMA, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. A breakout and close above this resistance will indicate that the correction may be over.

XRP / USDT

XRP rebounded from the strong support at $ 1 on November 19, but the recovery attempt faded at $ 1.10, indicating that demand dries up at higher levels.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The falling 20-day EMA ($ 1.12) and the RSI in negative territory indicate that bears have the upper hand. If the price breaks below $ 1, the sell could pick up momentum and the XRP / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.85.

Conversely, if the price rebounds from the current level and rises above the moving averages, it will indicate that the bulls are aggressively defending the dollar support. The pair could then start its march north towards $ 1.24.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) rallied from the uptrend line on November 18, but the relief rally faces resistance at the 50-day SMA ($ 42.96). This indicates that the bears are attempting to convert the 50-day SMA into resistance.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The moving averages are close to completing a bearish crossover and the RSI is in the negative zone, indicating that the bears are in control. If the price breaks down and closes below the uptrend line, the DOT / USDT pair could drop to $ 32 and then $ 29.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rises from the current level and breaks above the moving averages, it will suggest that the bulls continue to buy on the dips. The pair could then move up to the overhead resistance zone at $ 47.83 to $ 49.78.

AVAX / USDT

The long wick on the Avalanche (AVAX) candle on Nov 21 shows that traders posted gains close to the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $ 146.18. The lower levels attracted buying and the bulls are trying to resume the uptrend today.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Buyers will have to push and hold the price above $ 147 to signal the resumption of the uptrend. The AVAX / USDT pair could rally to the Fibonacci extension level of 261.8% at $ 175.58.

While the rising 20-day EMA ($ 100) suggests that the bulls are in command, the RSI above 81 indicates that the rally may overheat in the near term.

If the price drops below $ 147, short-term traders may rush to the exit. That could bring the price down to $ 123. A break below this support could signal the start of a deeper correction to $ 110 and then the 20-day EMA.

DOGE / USDT

The Dogecoin (DOGE) bounce from the strong support at $ 0.21 on November 19 faded at $ 0.23. This weak relief rally indicates that demand dries up to higher levels.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The falling 20-day EMA ($ 0.24) and the RSI in negative territory indicate that the bears have the upper hand. If the sellers turn down the price below $ 0.21, the DOGE / USDT pair could fall to the critical support at $ 0.19.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price rebounds from the current level again, the pair could move up to the downtrend line. The bulls will have to push and hold the pair above this resistance to indicate that the correction may be over.

SHIB / USDT

SHIBA INU (SHIB) turned down from the 20-day EMA ($ 0.000049) on November 20, indicating that sentiment has turned negative and traders are selling rallies to the upper resistance levels.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The bears are attempting to sink the price below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ($ 0.000043) and the 78.6% Fib retracement level at $ 0.000040. If they manage to do that, the SHIB / USDT pair could plummet to $ 0.000027, completing a 100% pullback.

The falling 20-day EMA and the RSI in the negative zone indicate that the bears have the upper hand. Contrary to this assumption, if the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will attempt to push the pair above the 20-day EMA and begin an upward move towards $ 0.000057.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

Market data is provided by the exchange HitBTC.

Keep reading: