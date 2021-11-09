BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, SHIB, DOGE, AVAX

Bitcoin (BTC) is close to hitting a new all-time high and Ether (ETH) has finally shot up to hit a new high of $ 4,800. This pushed the total cryptocurrency market capitalization above $ 3 trillion for the first time on November 8, according to data from CoinGecko.

Santiment’s data shows that Bitcoin whales that have between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC in their wallets have been buying aggressively in recent days. They have added 92,000 Bitcoin in the last 25 days, of which approximately 43,000 have been bought in the last five days.

Another major group that has been maintaining its stake are the Bitcoin miners. CryptoQuant data shows that with a few exceptions, miner wallet exits have been largely unchanged in recent months.

Could the uptrend in Bitcoin and Ether drive the other major currencies higher? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke above the bullish flag pattern on November 2, indicating the possible resumption of the uptrend. The bears repeatedly tried to pull the price back inside the flag, but were unable to break the support at the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 61,400).

Rising moving averages and the RSI in positive territory indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside. If the bulls push the price above $ 67,000, the BTC / USDT pair could pick up momentum.

The first target on the upside is $ 75,000, which can act as resistance, but if the bulls clear this hurdle, the pair could start its march towards the pattern’s target at $ 89,476.12.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price turns down from the upper resistance, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA. A breakout and close below this support could open the doors for a possible dip to the 50-day SMA ($ 55,284).

ETH / USDT

Ether rallied from the breakout level at $ 4,375 on November 6, indicating that the bulls have changed this level to support. Buying resumed on November 7 and the bulls have pushed the price above the previous all-time high at $ 4,665.87 today.

The ETH / USDT pair could now rise to the psychologically important level at $ 5,000 where the bears are expected to mount strong resistance. If the price drops below $ 5,000 but does not drop below the 20-day EMA, it will suggest a strong buy on the dips.

A breakout and close above $ 5,000 could open the doors for a further rally to $ 5,283.17. The important support to watch on the downside is the 20-day EMA and it has not been broken since Oct 1.

If this support breaks, it will be a sign that the bullish momentum may be weakening. The pair could then drop to $ 3,888.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) picked up momentum after breaking above $ 518.90. The bears are attempting to defend the overhead resistance at $ 691.80 as seen from the long wick on the November 7 candle.

If the bulls do not give up much ground from the current level, it will indicate strength and increase the prospects for a breakout above the overhead resistance. If that happens, the BNB / USDT pair could rally to $ 717.80.

Although the rising moving averages indicate an advantage for buyers, the overbought levels on the RSI suggest that the pair could soon enter a minor consolidation or correction. The first support on the downside is at $ 600.

If this support breaks, the pair could drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 549). Such a deep correction could delay the start of the next leg of the uptrend.

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) had been trading between the 20-day EMA ($ 2.04) and the critical support at $ 1.87 for the past few days. Although the bears successfully defended the 20-day EMA, they were unable to sink the price below $ 1.87, indicating a build-up at lower levels.

Buyers have pushed the price above the 20-day EMA and the RSI has also risen to the positive zone, indicating that the bearish momentum may be weakening. The ADA / USDT pair could now rise to the resistance line.

A breakout and close above the resistance line will indicate that the bulls are back in the game. The pair could then rally to $ 2.47, where the bears are likely to mount strong resistance.

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the downtrend line, the bears will again try to sink the pair below $ 1.87.

SOL / USDT

Solana (SOL) is in a strong uptrend and is trading within an ascending channel. The move up is facing a profit reserve near the resistance line of the channel, but a positive sign is that the bulls have not given up much ground.

If the price bounces off the center line of the channel, the bulls will make one more attempt to push the SOL / USDT pair above the resistance line. If they manage to do that, the pair could rally to $ 300 and then $ 321.

Alternatively, if the price breaks below the center line, the pair could fall to the support line of the channel. A break below the channel could initiate a deeper correction to $ 200 and later to the 50-day SMA ($ 175).

XRP / USDT

XRP broke above the overhead resistance of $ 1.24 today, but the bulls are finding it difficult to sustain the breakout. This suggests that the bears are active at higher levels.

The 20-day EMA ($ 1.13) is sloping up and the RSI is in the positive zone, indicating that the path of least resistance is to the upside. If the bulls hold the price above $ 1.24, the XRP / USDT pair could rally to $ 1.41.

This level could again act as a strong resistance, but if the buyers clear this hurdle, the bullish momentum could rebound.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the current level, the pair could fall to the 20-day EMA. The selling could intensify if support breaks and the pair may drop to $ 1.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) bounced off the breakout level at $ 49.78 on Nov.6, indicating that the bulls are attempting to turn this level into support. Buyers will now try to push the price above $ 55.09 and resume the uptrend.

If they are successful, the DOT / USDT pair could begin its march north towards the next target at $ 63.08. Rising moving averages and RSI near the overbought zone indicate that buyers have the upper hand.

If the price turns down from the upper resistance, the pair could remain in the range between $ 49.78 and $ 55. A breakout and a close below $ 49.78 will be the first indication that traders may be taking profit on their positions. .

The pair could then drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 47.41). If the price bounces off this level, the bulls will again try to resume the uptrend, but if the support gives way, the pair may drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 38.92).

SHIB / USDT

SHIBA INU (SHIB) has been in a strong corrective phase in recent days. Although the price rallied just below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.000053) on Nov. 5, the bulls are struggling to hold the higher levels.

This suggests that traders are selling at higher levels. If the bears sink the price below the 20-day EMA, the SHIB / USDT pair could drop to $ 0.000043. This is an important level to watch out for because if it breaks down, the correction can extend to $ 0.000040.

The longer the price stays below the 20-day EMA, the greater the chance of a dip to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.000031).

A breakout and close above the downtrend line will be the first sign that selling pressure may be easing. The pair could then rise to $ 0.000065 and then to $ 0.000075.

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.26) on Nov.4, 5, and 6, but the long tail of the candles suggests strong buying at the lower levels.

The gradually increasing 20-day EMA and the RSI in positive territory indicate that the bulls have a slight advantage. The bulls are attempting to push the price to the stiff overhead resistance of $ 0.34, but the long wick on today’s candle suggests that the bears are selling on rallies.

If the price turns down from the current level, the bears will retry to bring the price below the 20-day EMA. If that happens, the DOGE / USDT pair could drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.24). A break below this support can result in a decline to $ 0.19.

AVAX / USDT

Avalanche (AVAX) is in a strong uptrend. The bullish move picked up momentum after the price rallied above the overhead resistance at $ 81. The bulls will now try to push the price to $ 100.

If this level is crossed, the AVAX / USDT pair could extend the bullish move to $ 108.56. Rising 20-day EMA ($ 72) and RSI above 75, indicate that the bulls are in command.

However, if the price turns down from the current level, the pair could fall to the breakout level at $ 81. If the bulls switch this level to support, the possibility of the uptrend continuing increases.

The first sign of weakness will be a breakout and a close below the $ 81 support. The pair could then drop to the 20-day EMA, which is an important level for the bulls because a break below it could indicate that a short-term ceiling has been reached.

