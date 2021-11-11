BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) rose again to a new all-time high on November 10, indicating that the trend remains firmly in favor of the bulls.

In a recent report by Kraken Exchange, analysts said that The current quarter’s price action has a correlation of 0.88 with the fourth quarter of 2017.

Bitcoin had recovered 220% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and if history repeats itself, Bitcoin could hit $ 96,355, which could potentially be the maximum of this cycle.

Long-term holders, who have held their Bitcoin for more than 12 months, are reluctant to spend their coins, according to Glassnode’s “The Week On-Chain” report. Another positive is that investors continue to withdraw coins from centralized exchanges whose share of the offering has fallen to a new all-time low of 12.9%.

Can Bitcoin and altcoins maintain their bullish momentum or will profit reserve drag prices lower? Let’s study the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

BTC / USDT

The bears attempted to carry Bitcoin below the breakout level at $ 67,000 on Nov.9, but were unable to sustain the lower levels. The modest pullback indicates that the bulls are buying on every minor dip.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Both moving averages are on the rise and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to overbought territory, indicating that the bulls are in control.

If buyers hold the price above $ 67,000, the BTC / USDT pair could pick up momentum and accelerate towards the next target of $ 75,000. A breakout and close above this resistance can open the doors for a possible rally to $ 89,476.12.

On the downside, the zone between $ 67,000 and $ 63,750 is likely to act as strong support. If this zone is broken, it will indicate that traders may be aggressively booking profits. Then the pair can drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 56,348).

ETH / USDT

Ether has been trading inside an ascending channel for many days. The bulls are trying to keep the price above the center line of the channel. The main target to keep in mind on the upside is the psychological level of $ 5,000.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This level is likely to act as a stiff resistance, but if the bulls don’t give up much ground, the ETH / USDT pair may break past the barrier and climb to the next target of $ 5,283.17.

If the price turns down from the resistance line of the channel, the pair could fall to the support line. This is an important level to watch out for because a break below it will suggest a possible short-term trend reversal.

The pair could drop to $ 4,146.30 first but if this support also gives way, the correction could reach the psychological support at $ 4,000.

BNB / USDT

Binance Coin (BNB) fell below the $ 630 support today, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. The altcoin made a strong recovery and the bulls are now trying to push the price above $ 669.30.

Daily chart of the BNB / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If they manage to do that, the BNB / USDT pair will challenge the overhead resistance at $ 691.80. The rising moving averages and the RSI in the overbought zone indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

On the other hand, if the price turns down from the overhead resistance, it will suggest that traders are defending the level aggressively. Then the bears will make one more attempt to lower the price to the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 566).

ADA / USDT

Cardano (ADA) broke and closed above the downtrend line on November 9, indicating that selling pressure is easing. The bears are trying to lower the price below the breakout level.

Daily chart of the ADA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If they are successful, it will suggest that the breakout above the downtrend line may have been a downtrend trap. The ADA / USDT pair could drop below the moving averages and retest the critical support at $ 1.87.

Conversely, if the price bounces off the breakout level, it will suggest that the bulls are buying on dips. Then the pair could climb to the overhead resistance at $ 2.47. This is an important resistance that bears must defend because if it breaks down, the pair could rally to $ 2.80.

SOL / USDT

The long tail of the Solana (SOL) November 8 candle shows buying at the center line of the ascending channel. However, the bulls were unable to take advantage of this advantage as strong selling to higher levels drove the price below the center line on November 9.

SOL / USDT daily chart. Source: Tradingview

The SOL / USDT pair could now fall to the support line of the channel. A strong bounce from this support will indicate that the bullish move remains intact. Both moving averages are rising and the RSI is in positive territory, indicating that the bulls have the upper hand.

A breakout and close above the channel will indicate strength and the pair can rally to $ 300 and then $ 321. Conversely, if the bears sink the price below the channel and support at $ 216, the decline could extend to the 50-day SMA ($ 179).

XRP / USDT

XRP broke and closed above the resistance above $ 1.24 on November 8, indicating that the bulls are attempting to come back. The bears tried to drag the price below $ 1.24 but were unable to sustain the lower levels.

Daily chart of the XRP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

This suggests that the bulls have turned the $ 1.24 level to support. This level could now act as a launching pad for the next stage of the upward movement. The XRP / USDT pair could rise to the resistance above $ 1.41, where the bears are expected to mount strong resistance.

If the price drops below $ 1.41 but rebounds from $ 1.24, it will suggest that traders keep buying on the dips. That will increase the probability of a breakout of $ 1.41. This positive view will be reversed if the bears sink and hold the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 1.17).

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) turned down from $ 53.87 on Nov.8, indicating that bears are selling at higher levels. The price has dropped back down to $ 49.78, which is likely to act as strong support.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Retesting a support level within a short interval tends to weaken it. If the price breaks below $ 49.78, the DOT / USDT pair could fall to the 20-day EMA ($48.09). This is an important support that the bulls must defend.

A strong rally from the 20-day EMA will suggest that sentiment remains positive and traders are buying on dips. The bulls will have to push the price above $ 55.09 to signal the resumption of the uptrend. The next target on the upside is $ 63.08.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls below the 20-day EMA, traders can rush to the exit. That could drag the price back to the 50-day SMA ($ 39.87).

DOGE / USDT

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down from $ 0.29 on November 8, indicating that it was sold on rallies. The price is back down to the 20-day EMA ($ 0.26), which is an important support to watch out for.

Daily chart of the DOGE / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the price rebounds from the current level, the bulls will again try to push the DOGE / USDT pair above $ 0.30. If they can pull it off, the pair could challenge the overhead resistance at $ 0.34. A breakout and close above this level will indicate that the bulls have the upper hand.

Alternatively, if the price breaks below the 20-day EMA, the next stop could be the 50-day SMA ($ 0.24). If this support breaks, the selling could intensify and the pair could fall to the strong support at $ 0.19.

SHIB / USDT

SHIBA INU (SHIB) rose above the downtrend line on November 9, but the bulls were unable to sustain the higher levels. This shows that the bears are selling every rally.

SHIB / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The SHIB / USDT pair formed a Doji candlestick pattern on November 9 that resolved lower today. If the bears sustain the price below the 20-day EMA ($ 0.000053), the pair could fall to the 78.6% Fib retracement level at $ 0.000040 and then to the 50-day SMA ($ 0.000033).

Contrary to this assumption, if the pair rebounds from the current level and rises above the downtrend line, it could hit $ 0.000065. The 20-day flat EMA and RSI near the midpoint suggest in-range action in the near term.

MOON / USDT

Terra’s LUNA token has been trading within an ascending wedge pattern. The bulls tried to push the price to the wedge resistance line on November 8, but were unable to sustain the higher levels.

Daily chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The profit reserve near the resistance line pushed the price towards the critical level of $ 49.54 on November 9. The strong bounce from this level today suggests that the bulls are defending this level vigorously.

Buyers will now try to bring the price to the wedge resistance line. If the bulls push the price above the wedge, the bullish momentum could rebound and the LUNA / USDT pair could hit $ 62.59.

This positive view will be invalidated if the price turns down from the current level or above resistance and plummets below the wedge support line.

