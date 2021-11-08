BTC, DOT, LUNA, AVAX, EGLD

The dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen from around 48% on October 20 to 42.3% on November 7, while the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market has continued its journey north. This indicates that the price action has changed from Bitcoin to altcoins.

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said that Bitcoin whales are selling, but this has not resulted in the breakout of the strong $ 60,000 support. He also noted that Bitcoin stocks on exchanges have continued to decline, indicating strong appetite from buyers.

Daily view of cryptocurrency market data. Source: Coin360

Most market participants remain bullish on Bitcoin and anticipate a rally to $ 288,000 by early 2022, according to a survey by PlanB.

Real Vision founder Raoul Pal also cast a bullish image for cryptocurrencies in an interview on Nov. 3. He said the current uptrend is unlikely to peak in December this year and may extend between March and June next year.. Pal anticipates the possible launch of Ethereum 2.0 and the likelihood of an Ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund receiving the green light in the first half of 2022 will attract institutional investors and trigger a massive rally.

In this bullish context, let’s take a look at the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that can stay focused and perform better in the short term.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin broke above the bullish flag pattern on Nov. 2, but buyers were unable to capitalize on this move and push the price above the upper resistance zone at $ 64,854 to $ 67,000.. This indicates that the bears have not yet given up and are trying to stop the bullish move.

Daily chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

However, a positive sign is that the bulls are aggressively defending the 20-day exponential moving average ($ 60.794). Buyers will make one more attempt to push the price above the upper resistance zone.

If they can do it, the bullish momentum may rebound and the BTC / USDT pair is likely to rally towards the pattern target at $ 89,476.12.

This bullish view will be invalidated if the price breaks down and falls back into the flag pattern. Then the pair can drop to the 50-day SMA ($ 54.883). The zone between the 50-day SMA and $ 52,920 is likely to attract strong buying support from the bulls.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is in the range between $ 63,732.39 and $ 59,500. The flat moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) just above the midpoint indicate a balance between supply and demand.

If the price bounces off the moving averages, the bulls will again attempt to push the price above the overhead resistance zone between $ 63,732.39 and $ 64,270. If they manage to do that, the pair can retest the all-time peak.

Conversely, a break below the moving averages could push the pair to the strong support zone at $ 59,500 to $ 58,000. The bears will win the game if this zone is broken. The pair could then correct to $ 55,267.61.

DOT / USDT

Polkadot (DOT) spiked and broke above the overhead resistance at $ 49.78 on Nov. 1. The RSI broke above the downtrend line, invalidating the negative divergence. This suggests the resumption of the uptrend.

Daily chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bears tried to lower the price below the breakout level on November 6, but the long tail of the candle shows that the bulls are buying on dips.. The ascending moving averages and the RSI near the overbought zone indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

If the bulls push the price above $ 55.09, the DOT / USDT pair could rally to $ 63.08. The bears may have other plans as they will try to sink the price below the breakout level at $ 49.78. Such a move will suggest a lack of buyers at higher levels.

A breakout and close below the 20-day EMA ($ 46.82) will be the first sign that the bulls may be losing control. The pair could then fall to the 50-day SMA ($ 38.54).

4-hour chart of the DOT / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is rising within an ascending channel. Although the bulls pushed the price above the channel, they have not been able to seize the advantage. This indicates that the bears are vigorously defending this resistance.

The pair rallied from the center line of the channel and the bulls will once again attempt to overcome the upper hurdle. If they are successful, the pair can gain momentum.

Alternatively, If the price turns down from the current level or the upper resistance and breaks below the center line, the pair may fall to the support line. A bounce at this level will keep the uptrend intact, but a break below it will indicate a possible trend reversal.

MOON / USDT

The LUNA token of the Terra protocol broke and closed above the resistance above $ 49.54 on November 4. The bears tried to lower the price below the breakout level on November 5-6, but were unable to sustain the lower levels. This suggests that the bulls are buying on dips.

Daily chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

If the bulls carry the price above $ 53.18, the LUNA / USDT pair could rise to the wedge resistance line where the bears are expected to mount stiff resistance.. The bullish momentum could rebound if the bulls push the price above the wedge.

Alternatively, if the price turns down from the current level or upper resistance, the pair may fall to the wedge support line. A breakout and close below this support will signal a possible trend reversal. The pair could then drop to $ 35.

4-hour chart of the LUNA / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The bulls pushed the price above the resistance line of the triangle, indicating that they had broken through the resistance of the bears. The sellers tried to push the price back into the triangle, but the bulls aggressively defended the breakout level.

Both moving averages on the 4-hour chart are rising and the RSI is in positive territory, indicating an advantage for buyers. If the bulls carry the price above $ 53.18, the pair can move up to the pattern’s target of $ 62.59.

AVAX / USDT

After trading near the resistance above $ 79.80 for the past three days, Avalanche (AVAX) has broken past the barrier. This indicates the possible resumption of the uptrend.

Daily chart of the AVAX / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The ascending moving averages and the RSI in the overbought territory indicate that the bulls are in control. If the price sustains above $ 79.80, the AVAX / USDT pair could rally to $ 93.04 and then attempt to challenge the psychological level at $ 100.

Contrary to this assumption, If the price turns down from the current level and falls back below $ 79.80, it will suggest that the markets have rejected the higher levels. Then the pair could drop to the 20-day EMA ($ 69.51).

AVAX / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows the formation of a rounded bottom pattern that completed on a breakout and closed above $ 79.80. If the bulls hold the price above $ 79.80, the pair could begin its march north towards the pattern’s target at $ 108.56.

The first major level to watch on the downside is $ 79.80. A bounce at this level will indicate that the bulls are buying aggressively on dips and that will increase the likelihood of the uptrend resuming.

Conversely, a break below $ 79.80 could sink the pair to $ 72. A break below this support will suggest that the bears are back in the game.

EGLD / USDT

Elrond (EGLD) broke the previous all-time peak at $ 303.03 on November 3, which is a positive sign. The bears tried to lower the price below the breakout level on November 5-6, but failed.

EGLD / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

This suggests that the bulls are trying to defend the breakout level and turn it into support. A breakout and close above $ 329 will signal the resumption of the uptrend. The rising 20-day EMA ($ 281) and the RSI near the overbought zone indicate that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

Contrary to this assumption, if the EGLD / USDT pair turns down from the current level and breaks below $ 303.03, the next stop could be the 20-day EMA. A strong bounce from this support will keep the uptrend intact, but a break below it could open the doors for a deeper correction from the 50-day SMA ($ 249).

EGLD / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The 4-hour chart shows the formation of an ascending triangle pattern, which completed on a breakout and closed above $ 303.03. This positive setup has a pattern target at $ 427, but the rally may not be linear as the bears are likely to pose a stiff challenge at $ 355.

A break below the 20-day EMA will be the first sign of weakness. That could bring the price down to the breakout level at $ 303, which is an important support for the bulls to defend. If this support breaks, the pair can fall to the 50-day SMA and then to the trend line of the triangle.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.

