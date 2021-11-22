BTC avoids recent lows and Bitcoin price targets $ 60,000 for weekly close

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) remained near $ 59,000 at the close of November 21, after avoiding retesting its recent lows..

1-hour candlestick chart for the BTC / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

BTC defies $ 60,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that Bitcoin’s price was close to hitting $ 60,000 before consolidating into a new higher range following the sudden gains on Saturday night.

The pair had hit lows of $ 55,650 during the week, thus marking its lowest point in more than a month., but the new tests did not materialize as sentiment improved.

Taking a calmer perspective on the weekly close, analysts then looked to the long term to understand the overall health of the market.

“Since breaking its 200-day black EMA, the price of Bitcoin has risen to new all-time highs. It is still more than 50% above the 200 EMA, despite the recent pullback from all-time highs.“, said Rekt Capital that day.

“Long-term investor sentiment remains bullish towards Bitcoin.”

1-day candlestick chart for the BTC / USD pair (Bitstamp) with the 200-day moving average (EMA). Source: Rekt Capital / Twitter

On-chain metrics supported well-founded opinion, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index in neutral territory just below $ 60,000.

The fundamentals of the network were also unaffected by the events of the week, as the hash rate remained close to the all-time highs and the difficulty is still on track to increase modestly in the next readjustment scheduled for November 27.

Trader Pentoshi, for his part, identified the zone between $ 59,000 and $ 61,000 as the point at which it would be prudent to re-enter with spot longs if that area is recovered.

Gave local top and bottom on $ ETH How I plan to trade it. Looking for LH from here to 4570. * IF * 4570 is flipped then happy to buy back higher Playing for LH and a 2nd leg down to 36xx Same with $ BTC looking for 59-61. If reclaim = buy back otherwise looking for LH If = then https://t.co/judmSGFoIu pic.twitter.com/OhyBcpH7uN – Pentoshi Won’t Dm You. hates Dm’s. DM’s are scams (@ Pentosh1) November 19, 2021

“Overall, the super cycle and lengthening cycle for Bitcoin is still the case“, added Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

Ethereum and Avalanche lead a slow altcoin market

Regarding altcoins, Ether (ETH) was one of the strongest returns of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Sunday, in the middle of a practically flat action.

ETH / USD trading showed an increase of 2.3% at the time of writing, while the outlier of Avalanche (AVAX) offered a return of 12% in 24 hours and entered the top-10 for the first time, displacing Dogecoin (DOGE).

1-hour candlestick chart for the ETH / USD (Bitstamp) pair. Source: TradingView

Despite Saturday’s steep rise, the BTC / USD pair held around 1.8%.

