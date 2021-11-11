BTC and ETH report their highest daily closes ever

Bitcoin presented its highest candle close lifetime, having a closing of $ 4,266.90 dollars.

Ether hit multiple new all-time highs during its daily candle on Monday trading at $ 4,833 and closing its daily candle at + $ 196.36.

There is no doubt that digital assets can be unpredictable and deliver both positive and negative surprises for users, merchants, miners and others related to the industry.

This is one of those occasions, as the crypto asset Bitcoin and more specifically its price, recently had its highest candle close lifetime, having a closing of $ 4,266.90, according to the site Cryptonomist.

Bitcoin

In this regard, a BTC / USD 1D chart made by the specialized site swimmax, makes it clear how strong the momentum price of Bitcoin was on November 7, before its candle close weekly.

Graphic “If it’s a Bull Flag, it’s a huge number”. Source TadingView

Satoshi Nakamoto’s asset managed to surpass a bullish flag, which had been wearing down since the last days of October and said positive stimulus, managed to be reflected in the session of the last november eight, given that the value of the so-called “digital gold” managed to reach a session high of $ 67,713 dollars.

If we add to this winning formula that the market capitalization managed to surpass the $ 3 trillion limit for the first time in the history of the asset classes, it could be said that the bullish Bitcoin enthusiasts have a firm dominance, as well as possibly have a greater advantage.

For their part, bearish crypto asset enthusiasts will have to figure out how to decrease the value of Bitcoin below $ 60,000 and get the asset to move back into the bearish flag structure. If the digital asset manages to break the $ 60 thousand level, the next step for the bears will be for the digital currency to tear the $ 57,549 to the downside.

However, for the moment Nakamoto coin bullish enthusiasts boast a solid support fortitude located at $ 57.5 thousand, after the support resistance set for the first time last week; since, if the bears manage to break this line, there will be a critical moment for the destiny of this cycle.

The last day’s Bitcoin price range is $ 63,632 – $ 67,713, while the last week’s price range is $ 60,493 – $ 67,713. Likewise, Bitcoin’s 52-week price ranking is $ 15,177 – $ 67,713.

The average price of Bitcoin for the last month is $ 61,128. The crypto asset (+ 6.75 percent) managed to close his candle close in the $ 67, 526 dollars, in addition to staying in green numbers for the third day in a row.

Ethereum

For its part, the value of the crypto asset Ether He was not left behind either and managed to get hold of various ynnew all-time highs during the daily candle last November 8, thus achieving a session maximum of $ 4,833 dollars and achieving a closing of + $ 196.36 dollars.

For clarity, you can see the ETH / USD 1D chart of caselinben, which provides in greater detail an idea of ​​where the price of Ether is located during this new phase of price discovery.

Graphic “Potential 22% Setup”. Source: TrdingView .

Also, the current general purposes are $ 5,000, $ 5.2 thousand and $ 5.5 thousand dollars on the daily time frame for the Ether bulls.

On the contrary, the bears of Ether, are in full search of placing the asset below $ 4,625 dollars and inescapably the level of $ 4.5 thousand dollars, a significant level of inflection in this demarcation.

ETH’s last day ranking of values ​​is $ 4,642 – $ 4,833, while its price range for the last week is $ 4,303 – $ 4,833. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 443.72 to $ 4,833. The average price of ETH for the last month is $ 4,120.

Ether (+ 4.26 percent) closed its daily candle on Monday for $ 4,808.09.

