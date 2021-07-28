Bryan Cranston's message for the health of Bob Odenkirk, star of Better Call Saul: "Pray for him"

Bob Odenkirk, famous around the world for playing lawyer Saul Goodman in the series Breaking Bad, along with Bryan Cranston, protagonist of that series

“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston asked fans on Wednesday to send good thoughts and prayers to Bob odenkirk.“Today I woke up to this news that has kept me anxious all this morning. My friend Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ last night. He is in the Albuquerque hospital and receives the medical attention he needs, although his health status is unknown to the public. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send him positive thoughts and prayers. Thanks“Cranston wrote on his Instagram account, where he shared an image with the interpreter.

According to the first reports in the local press, Odenkirk. 58, was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, filming the sixth and final season of the series when it collapsed. The team immediately came to assist him and transfer him to a hospital.

Odenkirk still receives medical care, although his state of health is unknown at this time. According to Variety, representatives for AMC, Sony Pictures Television and High Bridge Productions did not respond to a request for comment about what happened.

Odenkirk rose to fame for the role of lawyer Saul Goodman on the acclaimed series “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013). The success of his character led him to have his own spinoff series, which under the title “Better Call Saul” has further boosted Odenkirk’s career.

“Better Call Saul” premiered in 2015 and will say goodbye with its sixth season, which is the one that is now filming in New Mexico and will premiere in 2022. Apart from television, Odenkirk presented this year in theaters the violent and crude action thriller “Nobody”.

In the picture, actor Bob Odenkirk. EFE / Etienne Laurent / Archive



Like Cranston, Aaron paul posted a short message about the actor on his Instagram account. “I love you my friend”, He wrote in his post next to an emoticon of a heart.

Aaron Paul’s message about Bob Odenkirk, who was four-time Emmy nominee

Odenkirk’s colleagues expressed concern for the acclaimed actor.

The actor Elijah Wood and the “Better Call Saul” star, Michael McKeanThey took to Twitter to send their good wishes. David Cross, who starred alongside Odenkirk in the HBO miniseries “Mr. Show with Bob and David ”, also expressed his wishes for him to recover soon. In his message, the comedian said that he was sure that Odenkirk will recover soon and called him “one of the strongest people”That I met.

“Sending great love to our Bob Odenkirk”McKean wrote.

