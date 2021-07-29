in the car category. The creation of a hybrid 4×4 under the new T1 E regulations for the 2022 edition has forced ASO and FIA to shape a new technical specification to match combustion 4x4s with this electrified model., a class that is nothing more than the natural development of the T1 vehicles, now with greater width, larger tires and a greater suspension travel.

In fact, Prodrive has presented the new BRX Hunter T1 +, the 4×4 designed under these new regulations for the Dakar 2022. The new version of the 4×4 by the British coach perfectly defines the technical change promoted, since its body grows from 2 to 2.3 meters wide. What’s more, their tires have grown from 32 inches to 37 inches, with 17-inch wheels instead of the 16 that it equipped in its original version. Finally, suspension travel has also grown from 280mm. that it had in the T1 version at 350 mm. presented in this variant T1 +.

The BRX Hunter T1 + is wider, has larger tires and longer suspension travel.

To carry out these technical changes, Prodrive has made significant changes to areas of its BRX Hunter such as the transmission, suspension geometry and the body itself.. By having a longer suspension travel, the British preparer’s technicians have had to reconfigure the wishbones and use longer shock absorbers. The brake system is bigger, thanks to the additional space offered by the new tire configuration. The transmission shaft has also been modified and the differentials due to the larger size of the tires. Finally, the bodywork has been redesigned, while maintaining its distinctive look.

Audi RS Q e-tron: the hybrid 4×4 that changes the Dakar rules Read news

Protected by the new technical regulations and in the search to improve some of the weaknesses of the BRX Hunter T1 in its T1 + version, Prodrive technicians have been able to take advantage of the options outlined in the regulations to install a new, larger windshield to improve visibility of drivers and boaters. This new windshield has a new programmable wiper motor for the same purpose. What’s more, the integrated jacks are now lighter and stronger to lift the 4×4 faster, allowing its activation from an electric pump with greater reliability.