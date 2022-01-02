01/01/2022 On at 21:40 CET

EFE

The European Commission proposed that investments in nuclear energy and natural gas be considered sustainable on the ecological transition, as he said this Saturday, after announcing that this Friday he began consultations in this regard with EU countries and experts from the Sustainable Finance Platform.

“Taking into account scientific advice and current technological progress, as well as the different challenges towards the transition between Member States, the Commission considers that there is a role for natural gas and nuclear as a means of facilitating the transition to a future predominantly based on renewable “, said the Community Executive.

Brussels intends to approve the delegated act this January after consulting with European governments and experts, but for it to enter into force, the proposal will have to receive the approval of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU.

The Community Executive has been delaying the proposal in recent weeks and it was not until the middle of last week, in its last meeting prior to the Christmas break, when it held a debate on the call “taxonomy“.

In its proposal, the Commission proposed that investments in nuclear power plants with a construction permit before 2045 receive the green label and that too natural gas is considered sustainable as long as it comes from renewable energy or has low emissions in 2035.

Member States are divided on the role that these two energy sources should play in the transition towards climate neutrality that Brussels wants to achieve in 2050.

France leads the group of countries that want nuclear energy to be considered sustainable, while Germany opposes itAlthough Berlin is in favor of investments in natural gas receiving the green label during the transition.

Spain, however, opposes that investments in either of the two sources are classified as sustainable investments.

Member States and experts from the Sustainable Finance Platform will have until 12 January to send their contributions to Brussels.

After, the text must be approved by a simple majority in the European Parliament and by a qualified majority in the Council, that is, approved by at least 20 EU countries and representing 65% of the EU population.