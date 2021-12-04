One more season Brownie proposes his new winter collection. Comfortable, warm and versatile garments, perfect to wear with outfits simpler and more relaxed during the coldest days.

Snow, mountains and outdoor fun have been the inspiration for the brand’s new garments, proposals that combine very feminine lines with a one hundred percent urban sporty touch.





The collection includes wool coats, jackets and ponchos, options that are combined with embroidered or embroidered garments, miniskirts, corduroy pants and the most iconic winter accessories: wooden clogs.





Within the news, you will find winter knit with alpine motifs and borders along with other models that bet on the prints psychedelics, or trendy details like goofy necks. All in code lady.





Options in sweet and light colors such as white, camel, beige, aquamarine or dusty pink, and also in darker tones such as fuchsia, green and navy blue.





















Knit collection





One of the most desired things about winter is the feeling of being wrapped in thick, warm and comfortable knitwear. Brownie includes in its winter collection a great variety of sweaters and cardigans in different fluffy textures and trendy cuts oversize, and colors that range from white to blues and pinks.

























Warm coats





Checked jackets, short coats in code oversize, Three-quarter cross with double breasts, unstructured shoulder lengths and a tailored line, padded overshirts or fur-effect vests complete the most comfortable and warm winter outfits. Neutral tones, black and chocolate brown are the star colors.

























Photos | Brownie