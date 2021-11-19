Little by little we are returning to normality and that normality also translates into the presentations, if yesterday we saw Paula Echevarría at the Pantene photocall, today it was the turn of Amaia Salamanca in Codorníu’s presentation, for which he wore a spotless look, with a white suit that suited him great and a makeup in brown and pink tones as simple as it is beautiful.

The truth is that we have been able to see that Amaia was especially beautiful and the first thing we have noticed was her makeup, very harmonious and flattering, and for which two shades have been used that marry great, the browns and the pinks.





The beautiful eyes of the actress they have made up with brown shadows, which highlight even more his blue eyes; instead for the cheeks and lips it has opted for roses, which provide a lot of freshness and at the same time a sweet touch. I confess that both shades are my favorites when it comes to putting on makeup, so I have looked for several products with which to recreate this makeup.





–Rouge Edition Velvet Bourjois lipstick shade 010, a creamy lipstick with a matte finish that does not dry out the lips. Price 14.94 euros.





-Away We Glow Shadow Palette NYX Professional Makeup, a perfect palette loaded with browns, earth and pinks. The finishes are glossy, matt and metallic. Price 20.45 euros.

Eyeshadow Palette Away We Glow Shadow Palette NYX





–The Automatic Eye Pencil 3INA, a practical and comfortable pencil that has a very creamy formula making it easy to line or blur. It is very resistant, remaining perfect for hours. Comes with a sponge and pencil sharpener. The tone 575 It is one of the most beautiful browns of the firm. Price 13.95 euros.

3INA Makeup The Automatic Eye Pencil





–Rimmel Exposed Maxi Blush, a blush with a superfine formula that creates an instant radiance and adapts to all skin tones. price 4.95 euros.

Photos | Gtres