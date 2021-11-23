Among the appliances that have come to make our lives much easier are vacuum robots. That we do not have to do anything, while a small robot is in charge of keeping dust, sand, pet hair and other waste has been a small revolution in recent times. So much so that this small appliance already occupies a corner in most houses.

Now also, robot vacuum cleaners can mop floors too. So that neither one (vacuuming the whole house), nor the other (scrubbing it) involves any effort.

In addition to the robots, the success of broom vacuum cleaners is also surprising, ideally without cables. A small electrical appliance that comes to replace not the previous one but the conventional broom. Who needs a broom if you have a comfortable and lightweight broom vacuum? Between some, and others, we will always have the house impeccable at the minimum effort and they are, without a doubt, electrometrics are essential for your home. One of those that is worth getting at the best price.

So either because you have to renew them by betting on new functions (such as scrubbing) and possibilities (voice control, remote, mapping …) or because you want to get one at the best price, here the best deals on these appliances this Black Friday 2021.

Broom vacuum cleaners





Under 100 euros it is possible to get a broom vacuum cleaner model like this model. This is a cordless broom vacuum with Hoover’s bagless handheld vacuum attachment. It is a three in one: broom, handheld and Vertical, with autonomy for 40 minutes, with parking position, cyclone motor, and LED lights. Now with 41% discount. Normal price € 149.99 and now with a 41% discount price 89 euros

Hoover H-FREE 100 HOME HF122RH Cordless and Handheld Broom Vacuum, Bagless, 3 in 1: Broom, Handheld and Vertical, Autonomy 40min, Parking position, Cyclonic, LED lights, 6500Pa





Very light and of little weight is found this model of Bosch, the Unlimited Series 6, BCS611AM. It is a cordless vacuum cleaner, with a capacity of 0.4 Liters, in white with a 56% off. Normal price € 399.00 and now 175.99 euros

Bosch Hogar, Unlimited 6 Series, BCS611AM, Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 18 V, 0.4 Liters, White [Exclusiva Amazon]





This other model also from Bosch, the Flexxo Series I 4 BCH3P255 has the tank at the bottom. It is a cordless and handheld vacuum cleaner, 25.2V, with 55 minutes of autonomy that now has a 41% discount. Normal price € 229.00 and now 134.99 euros

Bosch Flexxo Series I 4 BCH3P255 – Cordless and handheld vacuum cleaner, 25.2V, up to 55 minutes of autonomy, blue color





Too below 100 euros there is this model (one of Amazon’s Choice) from Taurus. It’s the Ultimate Go model. A cordless broom vacuum cleaner; with lithium batteries with two speeds, brush Turbo Brush All Road; lighting and sucking 200m2 at one time. In White with a 40% discount due to Black Friday. Normal price € 149.00 and now 89.00 euros

Taurus Ultimate Go – Cordless Broom Vacuum; Lithium batteries 22; 2V; two speeds; Turbo Brush All Road brush; lighting on the shoe; sucks 200m2 at once; White





From Jashen, this 350W cordless vacuum cleaner model includes a digital motor with removable Lithium-Ion battery and autonomy of 40 minutes. Offers professional care for different floors and carpets with Smart Display LED lights, and three speeds or powers now with a 25% discount. Normal price € 199.00 and now 149.99 euros

JASHEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 350W Digital Brushless Motor 2500mAh Removable Lithium-Ion Battery 40 Minutes, Smart LED Display, 3 Speeds (purple V16)





The 480W Cordless Proscenic P11 vacuum cleaner also has a 25% discount. Normal price € 239.00 and now 179.25 euros

Proscenic P11 Cordless Broom Vacuum Cleaner, 480W





Finally with a 49% off we include this model of handheld vacuum cleaner. In this case it has a 5 meter cable. It is the Hoover ULTRAVORTEX MBC500UV model and it is special to clean mattresses and sofas. It is ideal to combat allergies with anti-mite system, antibacterial UV lamp. It has a 300ml tank, three cleaning modes, 500W and energy efficiency class A with now with a 49% discount. Normal price € 129.99 and now 66.00 euros

Hoover ULTRAVORTEX MBC500UV Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Special for Mattresses and Sofas, Special Allergies, Anti-dust mites, Antibacterial UV Lamp, 5 meter Cable, 300ml Tank, 3 Cleaning Modes, 500W

Vacuum robots





The roombas increasingly include more functions. This iRobot model is the Roomba 692 that includes a three-phase cleaning system and is capable of suggesting personalized cleaning plans – Dirt Detect technology allows the robot vacuum cleaner to detect the dirtiest areas of your home and clean them thoroughly. You can use the iRobot Home App or Google or Alexa voice assistant to tell your robot when and where you want to clean. Save with a discount of 50% off. Normal price € 399.00 and now 199,00 euros

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi connection – Three-stage cleaning system – Personalized suggestions – Compatible with your voice assistant





The most sold on Amazon is this Cecotec model. A robot vacuum cleaner and mop conga 1990 connected with control by App, Alexa and Google Home, includes a pet brush, smart scrubbing, autonomy 160 minutes and now has a 54% off. Normal price € 299.00 and now 139.00 euros

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min





For under 100 euros this OKP robot vacuum cleaner and dishwasher with 1800 mAh battery and pet mode with 100 minutes of autonomy, compatible with Alexa & Google Home K3 (Blue). It has a normal price of € 169.99 and now with 41% discount It has a price of 99.99 euros

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber 2000Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 1800mAh Battery, Optimal Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, 100 min Autonomy, Compatible with Alexa & Google Home K3 (Blue)





The Yeedi 2 hybrid 2500Pa robot vacuum cleaner and scrubber, with smart map navigation mappingTwo-in-one tank and tank vacuums, sweeps, scrubs and mops is compatible with Alexa & Google Home with a 30% off. Normal price € 269.99 and now 188.99 euros

yeedi 2 hybrid Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber, 2500Pa, Smart navigation mapping with map, Tank and Tank 2 in 1 for Vacuum, Sweep, Scrub and Mop, Compatible with Alexa & Google Home





De Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber Conga 3890 Ultra Laser with suction power 2300 Pa, room management, interactive map, APP control, command with virtual assistant and solid and mixed tank with a 47% discount. Normal price € 429.00 and price now 229.00 euros

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 3890 Ultra. Laser, Suction Power 2300Pa, Room Management, Interactive Map, APP Control and Command, Virtual Assistant, Solid and mixed tank





At an incredible price the OKP robot vacuum just 7.5cm tall (for easy access under furniture) with “dirt detect” technology, with pet mode for hard floors and carpets, with Wi-Fi and Alexa compatible with a 55% discount. Normal price € 199.99 and now 89.99 euros

OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner 7.5cm Mini Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Dirt Detect Technology, Optimal Robot Vacuum Cleaner for Pets, Ideal for Hard Floors and Carpets, WiFi / Alexa / App K2





A very complete model that includes self-draining base the Robot vacuum cleaner and scrubber with self-emptying base Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home. A four in one, 2100 Pa, with app with map, orderly cleaning, pet brush, compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant with a 40% discount. Normal price € 499.00 and now 299,00 euros

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber with Conga 2290 Ultra Home Self-Draining Base. 4 in 1, 2100 Pa, App with Map, Tidy Cleaning, Pet Brush, Alexa & Google Assistant

