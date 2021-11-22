Google Chrome is the pre-installed web browser on the vast majority of Android mobiles. If you like Google Chrome, but not GoogleYou can always go for alternative Chromium-based browsers like Ungoogled Chromium, Kiwi, or Bromite.

Bromite is an open source Chromium-based web browser that removes all traces of Google, adds privacy improvements that are not in the standard version and adds interesting functions such as view the source code of a website, force tablet mode, change the user-agent, use Greasemonkey scripts and many more.

Less Google and more advanced features

Bromite is a new browser based on Chromium – the open source part of Google Chrome – for creating a browser that looks very much like Google Chrome, but has no trace of Google. All Google API and website references have been removed internally, so the address bar reverts to an address bar – no search suggestions.

The home page is much cleaner, without recommended articles or other necessities that Google has been incorporating lately. Some recommended links are displayed, the button to open the bookmarks and the downloads and that’s it. The menus are very similar to those of Google Chrome, although there are new options.

In Bromite you can see the source code of a web page, as in Google Chrome for PC

For example, it is possible to view the source code of the open page or save all open tabs as bookmarks, two options that are possible in Google Chrome for PC, but not on mobile. The browser also rescues old Chrome functions that could be activated by Chrome Flags that were later removed, such as the one in # pull-to-refresh.

Added privacy options include many additional options for incognito mode, some from settings and others through flags. The idea is to enhance incognito mode to be able to use it for all websites, with options to activate screenshots and history in incognito mode or open all links to external pages in incognito mode.

Other possibilities of Bromite are the user-agent and time zone customization and the ability to use Greasemonkey scripts to customize web pages, as well as being able to disable the automatic playback of videos or, conversely, that the videos continue to play in the tabs in the background.

Bromite is an open source browser that not available on Google Play. You need Android Lollipop or higher and you can download it from its website in APK format, choosing the architecture of your mobile.