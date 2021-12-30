Despite missing their predictions about the $ 100,000 price tag for Bitcoin in 2021, former Block One chief strategy officer Brock Pierce and research firm Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder Tom Lee have announced that Bitcoin could hit $ 200,000 in 2022.

Essentially, they are doubling their ambitious projections for 2022, despite Bitcoin’s high mark of $ 69,000 being set on November 10 and BTC is currently trading at $ 46,270.

Tom Lee predicted the price of $ 200,000 per BTC at the Market Rebellion roundtable on December 23rd. He said in discussion:

“So maybe Bitcoin is, you know, in that $ 200,000 range. I mean, I think it’s achievable and I know it sounds great, but it’s very useful.”

Lee previously held his BTC price prediction of $ 100,000 through October in light of ProShares’ launch of the first Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

At the time, he also predicted that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would attract at least $ 50 billion in the next 12 months. US Bitcoin ETFs currently have about $ 1.5 billion in assets between the Valkyrie, Van Eck and ProShares offerings.

Meanwhile, Pierce told Fox Business on December 29 that it was “conceivable that it could break out of $ 200,000 for a moment and drop again.”

In a Jan.22 article earlier in the year, Pierce had cited the $ 100,000 at the top of the range for 2021:

“There really aren’t many levels where (I anticipate) Bitcoin to see resistance. We could hit anywhere between $ 70,000 and $ 100,000 by the end of the year, but it won’t be without volatility.”

In fairness to Pierce, the lower end of the range was indeed reached on November 10.

Popular anonymous Bitcoin price analyst Plan B has made a name for himself with his price predictions and value flow model. On June 20, PlanB correctly predicted that BTC would hit $ 63,000 in October, but it fell short of its $ 98,000 and $ 135,000 marks for November and December respectively as its “worst case scenario.”

PlanB has defended its predictions by stating the accuracy of its statistical models to one standard deviation. Although his price predictions were wrong, he said in a Tweet from December 25,

“The standard deviation band of $ 50,000 to $ 200,000 seems wide. Some people think that this makes the S2F model invalid and not useful, but is it?”

Ballet Crypto founder and CEO Bobby Lee predicted that BTC would hit $ 300,000 this year on March 22 on CNBC’s Squawk Box show. This was one of the most ambitious predictions to fail this year.

Each of the public figures’ wrong predictions highlights the need to do your own research (DYOR) on investing in cryptocurrencies and take the price predictions as a bit of fun, rather than serious guidance for the future.