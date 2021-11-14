We generally associate pancakes (that great North American classic) with sweet preparations for breakfast or a snack, accompanied by whipped cream, syrup, fruits, etc. But today we come to break the mold with a proposal different and original that we want to share with you.

We have loved these broccoli pancakes with caramelized onion and cilantro, ideal for dinner or a light lunch. They are tender, juicy, smooth and all flavor. The combination of broccoli and coriander works wonders. And if we complete it with the acid touch of the lime, we have guaranteed success.

We could add a crunchy touch to the dough by incorporating nuts, pistachios or other roughly chopped nuts. Or use other herbs or vegetables if coriander or broccoli doesn’t drive you crazy. In any case, this is a very easy recipe that is worth adding to the cookbook. Do you dare with it?

We beat the eggs in a large and deep bowl and add the flour, mixing very well before adding the milk. We do slowly so as not to pass us and that the mixture is too liquid. Add the melted butter, salt to taste and let it rest in the fridge for 30 minutes. We wash the broccoli and separate the florets. Cook them in plenty of water for five minutes. When removing them, we drain well (We can even dry them with absorbent paper) and let them cool down before chopping with a knife. We add them to the rested dough together with a couple of chopped coriander branches and the caramelized onion. Read: Super sweet recipe for sweet cravings Heat a non-stick frying pan and brush with a little oil. We deposit small amounts of the dough all over the surface and, when the dough it starts to look curd, we turn the pancakes and let them cook on the other side. Serve immediately accompanied by a yogurt sauce and a few lime wedges.

With what to accompany the broccoli pancakes with caramelized onion and coriander

Depending on the accompaniment, these broccoli pancakes with caramelized onion and cilantro they can be served as a snack, light lunch or dinner. We can serve them with white rice, a seasoned tomato, only with yogurt sauce, with a cup of broth by the side, etc. The possibilities are many and you have to choose.

Directly to the palate | American pancakes: this is the authentic recipe

Directly to the palate | Tiramisu pancakes, quick and easy recipe for lovers of the popular Italian dessert