“I guess most people find it weird that I don’t make music anymore. (…) People have no idea of ​​the horrible things that have been done to me personally and after what I have been through, I am terrified of people and the industry !!! “, wrote Spears, who performed last time in public in October 2018.

“Not making my music anymore is my way of saying ‘fuck off’ in a certain sense, when in reality it only benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It’s as if I had unconsciously let them win,” added the “Toxic singer. “.

Spears, who is engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, complained earlier this year to the judge handling her guardianship case that she found her father Jamie Spears, who was in charge of her career, controlling.

Jamie Spears was removed as curator in September. He has said that his only goal was to help his daughter rehabilitate her career after she suffered a mental breakdown in 2007 and that he always acted in her best interest.