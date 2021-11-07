The scientists found that the increased risk is not due to a difference in the genetic coding of the proteins, but to differences in the DNA that create a kind of “switch” to turn a gene on.

That genetic signal would affect lung cells, while a higher-risk version of the identified gene, called LZTFL1, would possibly prevent the cells lining the airways and lungs from responding adequately to the virus.

The gene for the higher-risk version, however, does not affect the immune system, which produces antibodies to fight infection, the researchers noted, adding that people who carry this version of the gene should respond normally to vaccines.