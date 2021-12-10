Yet another episode in the matter of Julian Assange’s extradition: the UK High Court has ruled that the Wikileaks founder may be extradited To united states. A ruling that comes some time after a UK court blocked the extradition and launched a review procedure before the higher bodies.

The failure, which may be appealed by Julian Assange (who has already declared that he will file an appeal), is the last step before the founder of Wikileaks becomes available to the North American justice, as long as his appeal is not accepted by the Court.

With this decision, the higher court eliminates with a stroke of the pen part of the claims of the lower court that determined that Assange could not be extradited when considering this fact. a threat to Assange’s mental health and increased their risk of suicide.

Image: Peter Nicholls.

However, the United States justice appealed the decision, and declared that it would put in place a series of mechanisms assuring the British justice certain guarantees to prevent the process from affecting Assange’s health. Among them, he accepted that the founder of Wikileaks you will not be held in a high security prison during the pre-trial phase or if convicted.

In addition, the North American justice has also guaranteed that the United States will allow, in any case, that Assange can fulfill any sentence, if found guilty, in his native Australia.

However, it is not the final point, since the British courts will still have to examine Assange’s appeal to this extradition decision:

“We will appeal this decision as soon as possible. (…) How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the same country that conspired to kill him?” Stella Moris, Assange’s fiancee following the court’s decision.

If he is finally extradited, things for Assange in the US are complicated: he has been charged with 18 counts, including 17 espionage charges and an electronic equipment misuse charge.

He is also accused of conspiring to hack US military equipment in order to publish confidential diplomatic documents on WikiLeaks. In total, the charges show a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison, which you will be able to fulfill in Australia if you are found guilty.