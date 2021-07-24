Front cameras, as well as webcams or integrated microphones have gone from being a component of little relevance for many to playing a fundamental role in our lives. That is why, in full demand for a quality digital environment, manufacturers do not miss a single opportunity to be the choice that accompanies our connections in front of the screen.

Take your video calls to the next level

Apple, of course, has not lagged behind in this upgrade in digital communication interfaces. In this case we are talking about blur for backgrounds that we can apply in our video calls. A feature that, presumably, platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams or FaceTime itself already have. However, Apple brings us a differential key with this update: the function of the blurred background or background blur result extensible to any third party application.

Unfortunately, Cupertino has decided that this feature is reserved for devices that work with a A12 chip or later generation chip under the operating system iOS 15 or later. This sentence limits, as with other functions, the models that are compatible with the enjoyment of the feature.

Devices compatible with this feature

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPads with A12 chip or later (from 8th generation)

iPads Pro with A12 chip or later (as of 2018)

Unfortunately, we regret to inform you that if your device is not on this list you will not be able to enjoy this feature.

Turn on blur background in FaceTime

It should be noted that the method of using the feature is somewhat different in FaceTime compared to other apps such as Instagram or WhatsApp. That is why it is worth paying attention, especially if we do not use the Apple application frequently.

Open FaceTime on your device. Start your video call normally and, once the connection is established, preview your recording in full screen. You can access it in the button in the lower left corner, as we show you in the screenshot. Once in the preview you must locate the Portrait mode in the button in the upper left corner. We would only have to press the button and Voilà!, our background will be visibly unfocused, both for us and for our interlocutors.

(Don’t worry, you can continue using your Memojis favorites, as well as other secret FaceTime features).

Enable blur background in third-party apps

Apart from FaceTime, Apple gives us the possibility of activate this functionality in other applicationss that, by default, they do not have this addition.

Open the application of your choice on your device. Start a video call. When the connection is established normally, open the Control center of the device by sliding up from the bottom edge of the terminal. If you have been a user of previous versions of iOS you will discover that a new tab has been added: video effects. Access it with a click and activate the option Portrait. Go back to the call and check if the effect has been applied correctly. Remember that you can deactivate it at any time without having to interrupt the connection.

Start enjoying your video meetings from your device with extra privacy and, why not, with a highly professional aesthetic component.