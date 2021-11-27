Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have become the second largest Switch release of all time in Japan. Released on November 19, 2021, the remakes sold almost 1.4 million units (1,395,642 precisely) in three days in the country, according to Famitsu data.

Unsurprisingly, the only Nintendo Switch game that made it better was Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2020, with 1.8 million copies sold in three days. For comparison, the original 2006 Pokémon Diamond and Pearl had sold 1.5 million units in four days in Japan, Famitsu said.

This is for physical sales only and does not include data from Switch eShop, although Nintendo Life noted that the digital versions are already listed as the best sellers in the eShop. Regarding hardware sales, the Switch sold 168,000 units during the launch week of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a sharp increase compared to the previous week with 87,000 units sold.

Nintendo switch It has sold 22 million units in Japan since its launch. In the UK, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was the second-biggest boxed game launch of 2021 behind FIFA 22, and the biggest Switch launch of the year, beating out Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.