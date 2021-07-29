The movie Bright 2 is not one of Netflix’s top priorities, even so we could see it in some time on the streaming platform.

In 2017 the first film was released, which at that time was the most expensive of Netflix. Although it received a fair amount of viewings, it seems that Bright 2 it is taking a long time to come true. Since up to 4 years have passed and there is still no solid news.

In a new interview, the Netflix director was asked, Scott stuber, if I could give any news about Bright 2. He confirmed that there was a script that was about to be delivered, which is supposedly written by TS Nowlin Y Evan spiliotopoulos.

He also said that: “It’s all instinct. The data issue is greatly exaggerated. At the end of the day, you have to ask yourself: Do you believe in that? Do you have a passion for it? Do you think it will work? “

What is this story about?

The first film featured an actual world where humans live with elves, orcs, and other mythological and fantastic beings. The protagonist is a policeman named Daryl Ward (Will Smith) whose companion is the orc Nick Jakoby (Joel edgerton), while both are on patrol, they come across a legendary item that shouldn’t exist and that some renegade elves are ambitious of, as it can serve to resurrect the “Dark Lord”.

If one day they come to release Bright 2 It must have the two main actors, since their interpretations were the best of the original film. Also, it would be interesting if they showed more of the “Dark Lord”, because the events of the war that ended it occurred thousands of years ago, but today they continue to affect its inhabitants. Especially the orcs, as they allied with him and were also defeated.

